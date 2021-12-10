ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retailers Praise Increased Police Presence in SF Union Square

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco olice have beefed up patrols downtown...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

WPXI Pittsburgh

Heavy police presence reported at Pittsburgh Walmart

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has confirmed there is a large amount of police at the Walmart in the Waterworks Shopping Plaza in Pittsburgh. Channel 11 has multiple crews on the way there to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. Traffic in the area is also...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco police chief says added officers around Union Square driving crime down

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say their saturation around Union Square has made the area safer for store employees and shoppers. Chief Bill Scott said officers fixated around Union Square have deterred crime, but he understands it's not sustainable to have that many officers permanently patrolling the area as it could potentially leave other parts of the city with fewer officers.
thesfnews.com

Union Square Safe Shopper Deployment Dropping Holiday Retail Crime

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department has implemented a new crime-prevention strategies more deployments of police resources to tackle organized gang robberies in and around the Union Square as of November 19 led to decreases in retail- and holiday-related crimes. SFPD Captain Julian Ng, who commands the Central Station...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Concord News Journal

Increasing number of retail thefts across San Francisco, SF mayor asks for broader police access to surveillance video in battling this trend

San Francisco, California – There is dangerously increasing trend in retail store thefts in San Francisco recently especially in the Union Square area where thieves usually target high profile retail in their actions. This alarming fact made San Francisco Mayor London Breed to seek and propose the police more...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Large police presence at crime scene on Trent Avenue

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a heavy police presence on the 10000 block of E. Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley. KHQ is on the scene where red crime scene tape has the area blocked off near Fisher’s Towing. Officers have declined to provide any information, KHQ is...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KTLA

Councilmembers pay extra for LAPD presence amid increase in crime

When crime began increasing in recent months along trendy Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz requested a larger police presence there — and tapped funding from his District 5 office to pay for it. Koretz spent $30,000 on LAPD overtime in the Wilshire Division, where the Melrose corridor is located, as well as […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police recover 1,000 catalytic converters, make 15 arrests

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A total of 15 suspects have been arrested and more than 1,000 catalytic converters have been recovered during a six-month, multi-agency investigation, San Jose police announced on Monday. Dubbed "Operation Cat Scratch Thiever," police also said that they confiscated $50,000 in cash, four handguns, and an...
SAN JOSE, CA
Key News Network

Man Sitting in Car Murdered at Motel Identified

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Thursday morning.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man sitting in the drivers seat of a silver sedan was shot and killed early Thursday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 41st Place and South Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office has identified the victim as 41-year-old Armando Bueno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

San Francisco Woman Charged 120 Times For Alleged Shoplifting Arrested

(San Francisco, CA) — A San Francisco woman charged 120 times for alleged shoplifting is being arrested again. Police took Aziza Graves into custody on last week after she was caught shoplifting at the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall. Graves was previously arrested in November for allegedly stealing over 40-thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Target at the Stonestown Galleria. She was charged with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft. Her arrest comes amid a months-long trend of brazen retail thefts plaguing the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco home sells for $1 million over asking price

A four-bedroom home in a quiet San Francisco neighborhood shocked real estate agents Richard Woo and Holly Phan when it sold for $1 million over its asking price three days after it was listed, KPIX reported Friday. The home, reportedly located west of Twin Peaks near Mount Davidson, was originally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

