Retailers Praise Increased Police Presence in SF Union Square

(San Francisco, CA) — A San Francisco woman charged 120 times for alleged shoplifting is being arrested again. Police took Aziza Graves into custody on last week after she was caught shoplifting at the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall. Graves was previously arrested in November for allegedly stealing over 40-thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Target at the Stonestown Galleria. She was charged with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft. Her arrest comes amid a months-long trend of brazen retail thefts plaguing the city.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO