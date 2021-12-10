ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Omicron variant threatens UN talks to seal global nature deal

By Michael Taylor
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A flagship U.N. conference in China next spring, where governments are set to ink a new global pact to protect nature, could be thwarted by stricter travel restrictions imposed to contain the Omicron coronavirus variant, environmentalists have warned.

About 195 countries are set to finalise an accord to safeguard plants, animals and ecosystems - similar to the Paris climate agreement - at the U.N. summit, known as COP15, scheduled for April 25-May 8 in the city of Kunming.

But the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 around the world could throw a spanner in the works of the talks, which have already been postponed three times due to the difficulties of meeting face to face during the pandemic.

The next round of in-person technical negotiations on the draft agreement and ways to put it into practice - planned for Geneva in January - was already delayed this month, possibly until March, because of Omicron concerns.

“The upshot ... is that COP15 may also need to be postponed again,” said Lin Li, director of global policy and advocacy at green group WWF International.

“It is important that governments use any extra time effectively to ensure an ambitious draft biodiversity agreement is adopted in Kunming,” she said in a statement.

Improving conservation and management of natural areas, such as parks, oceans, forests and wildernesses, is seen as crucial to safeguarding the ecosystems on which humans depend and limiting global warming to internationally agreed targets.

But forests are still being cut down - often to produce commodities such as palm oil and beef - destroying biodiversity and threatening climate goals, as trees absorb about a third of planet-warming emissions produced worldwide.

WWF’s Li said governments should not use the uncertainty of the pandemic and related hurdles to the COP15 talks as an excuse to limit the goals and urgency of the planned agreement.

“Nature loss has not gone away and threatens both human lives and the global economy,” she said. “With one million species currently threatened with extinction, delaying action is not an option.”

The postponement of next month’s Geneva meeting threatens to leave the COP15 negotiations in limbo, said Georgina Chandler, senior international policy officer at the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

“We must not go another four months without any progress,” she said, calling for the discussions to go ahead online if necessary instead of put off further.

PUSH TO KUNMING

Worries about the biodiversity talks are rising despite a boost from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last month.

There, world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030 and to invest $19 billion in public and private funds to protect and restore forests.

Dozens of nations also promised to do more to safeguard nature and overhaul farming, including committing $4 billion to spur innovation such as developing crops that are more resilient to droughts, floods and heatwaves.

Agreement at COP26 to phase down coal power globally will also have significant implications as mining operations - often carried out in or near areas rich in biodiversity - are reduced, green groups said.

“COP26 was extremely helpful in raising the profile of nature and keeping the momentum going toward COP15,” Linda Krueger, director of biodiversity at The Nature Conservancy, a U.S.-based green group, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“It emphasised the links between climate and nature in a way we’ve never seen before,” she added.

Britain, which hosted the COP26 summit, put a strong focus on the connections between climate change and biodiversity, noted Susan Lieberman, vice president of international policy at the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society.

“Kunming will be a test of whether governments just gave good speeches in Glasgow or if the commitments made will truly be turned into actions to reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the atmosphere and protect biodiversity as part of the solution,” she said.

But countries may feel the pressure is off with regard to nature as they have already “done their bit” at COP26, warned Chandler of the RSPB, a UK-based conservation charity.

CORONAVIRUS MEASURES

Any loss of political momentum could be compounded by further logistical delays to the COP15 process.

Li Shuo, a policy advisor at Greenpeace China, said the COP26 gathering, with more than 40,000 registered attendees, showed it was possible to hold a major global environmental conference during the pandemic - but not “without problems”.

Participants face considerable health risks, he said, noting equitable access to vaccines and the inability of some delegates from developing nations to travel were “huge issues” for COP26.

“All of these need to be carefully thought through for COP15,” he added.

Charles Barber, a senior biodiversity advisor at the U.S.-based World Resources Institute, said COVID-19 safety procedures at the Glasgow climate summit, which he attended, were “pretty intense”, with daily testing and online logging of results.

Likening the steps taken to the popular Netflix drama ‘Squid Game’ - with an honour system that combines self-preservation with concern for others - Barber said allowances Britain made for unvaccinated people and a lack of social distancing in many areas of the conference would unlikely be replicated in Kunming.

“China is China - so it can and will be pretty strict,” he said, adding the Kunming summit would likely now be delayed following the postponement of the Geneva talks due to Omicron.

More financial commitments and in-person negotiations are still needed to hammer out an ambitious nature deal, he added.

Krueger of The Nature Conservancy said the shortfall in funding needed to halt and reverse biodiversity loss is a sticking point in the COP15 negotiations.

The recent COP26 pledges will help convince nature-rich developing nations that their efforts to protect forests and other vital ecosystems will be supported, she added.

But the draft nature pact still needs improvement when it comes to tackling drivers of biodiversity loss, such as commercial agriculture, infrastructure and finance, she said.

“It makes little sense to raise billions to save nature when governments are spending trillions on the other side of the ledger to support activities that harm ecosystems and wildlife,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
AFP

Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change as global security threat

Russia on Monday vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states. Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies." The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members. China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Independent

How to deal with Covid anxiety amid new omicron variant

A new Covid-19 variant is in town and is threatening to throw all plans for the rest of December and beyond into disarray.South Africa alerted the world to the new omicron variant on 24 November after it detected the first case there, which resulted in the UK government moving the country to the travel “red list” and reinstating the mask mandate in England and Wales.On top of that, there have been an increasing number of omicron cases in the UK, with a total of 22 confirmed in England and nine in Scotland.News of the variant has left many uncertain about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Global Economy#Greenpeace#Omicron#Kuala Lumpur#U N#Wwf International
q957.com

First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant

TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fears over the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus rose on Thursday after the first case was reported in the United States and the Japanese central bank warned of economic pain as countries respond with tighter containment measures. The first known U.S. case was a...
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Weakening Australia's illegal logging laws would undermine the global push to halt forest loss

One success from this year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow was an agreement to halt forest loss by 2030. The Morrison government signed the agreement, and this commitment is now being put to the test as it reviews Australia’s rules on illegal logging imports. Australia’s Illegal Logging Prohibition Act and associated regulations are up for periodic review. The rules were designed to ensure timber produced overseas and imported to Australia was not logged illegally. Some changes under discussion would water down the rules by reducing the regulatory burden on businesses. According to Interpol, the illegal timber industry is worth almost...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Reuters

South Africa to retain 'Level 1' curbs in Omicron fight

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has retained its lockdown at ‘adjusted level 1’, or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, in the battle on the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday. In the past few days, South Africa has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid, conflict and climate worsening hunger in Africa: report

Hunger in Africa has worsened significantly with an almost 50 percent rise in those considered undernourished compared to 2014, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other agencies said on Tuesday. A new report says the number going hungry across Africa reached nearly 282 million in 2020 -- more than one-fifth of the population -- an increase of 89 million compared to just six years earlier. Most of that deterioration occurred between 2019 and 2020, with economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic blamed for exacerbating the chief causes of hunger. "After a long period of improvement between 2000 and 2013, hunger has worsened substantially" across the continent, said a new report on food security and nutrition released by the FAO, the African Union and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Yellen warns Omicron variant could pose 'significant' risk to global economy

The Omicron variant could pose a "significant" risk to global economy’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday. Yellen noted the variant’s economic impact was still "very uncertain" and the subject of ongoing analysis. But she warned the variant’s spread could exacerbate supply chain issues and an ongoing inflation crisis that has hampered the economic recovery in recent months.
BUSINESS
Lodging

MMGY Global: Omicron COVID Variant to Potentially Affect U.S. Travelers’ Decisions

KANSAS CITY—MMGY Global’s latest survey of U.S. adults revealed that 45 percent of respondents who are familiar with the Omicron variant are less likely to travel in the next three months because of related concerns. Interestingly, unvaccinated travelers’ intentions appear to be far less impacted than those of the vaccinated. The survey found 39 percent of vaccinated adults familiar with Omicron say news of the variant has no impact on their likelihood to travel in the next three months, while the majority (71 percent) of those who are unvaccinated say this news does not impact their likelihood to travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
255K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy