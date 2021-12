The United Red Storm boys basketball team is off to a great start this season, sporting a record of 11-1. The Red Storm had a great week of basketball this past week as they captured 3 victories. United started their week with a victory over Augusta-Southeastern on the road by a score of 54-47. The Red Storm then kicked off their holiday tournament, defeating West Central and Midwest Central by comfortable margins. Head coach Doug Dennison is proud of the way the team continues to play for one another insetad of individually. He would like to see his team stay focused throughout the entire 32 minutes of the game.

