WEST MIAMI DADE (CBSMiami) – The driver of a cement dump truck was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning following a rollover wreck in West Miami-Dade. The accident took place on Tamiami Trail (SW 8 Street) and W. Loop Road shortly after 5:00 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling westbound, lost control, traveled across into the eastbound lanes, where it collided into a guardrail and overturned. The driver was trapped inside. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue technical rescue units were called into help free the man. They were assisted by a surgical team on the scene as well. Once he was extricated, he was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital’s trauma center with traumatic injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

WEST MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO