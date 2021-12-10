ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

500,000 families are owed $375 per child this week, are you eligible?

 6 days ago
Some families in the state of Alabama may see payments worth $375 per child after a delay lasting months.

These payments are part of the P-EBT, or Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer.

These payments are for families with kids in the National School Lunch Program.

500,000 children have been waiting for this payment.

What is P-EBT exactly and who qualifies?

P-EBT benefits were created when children could not eat in school due to the pandemic.

The money aims to help families feed their children who are home all day.

The benefits were created for the 2020-21 school year with applications extended through Aug. 31 for the summer.

This means if you’re expecting overdue payments, make sure to keep your card because they’ll be loaded this week.

Anyone in Alabama new to the program can expect their card in the mail within the next 20 days.

Every child enrolled will get a one time $375 dollar benefit.

This payment is for the summer when there was no summer school.

The extension and processing time caused the delay while the applications were processed by local schools and the state Department of Education.

The funds were supposed to go out in Sept. but did not.

wvua23.com

Latest EBT pandemic benefits arrive beginning this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Additional Pandemic EBT benefits are rolling out this week to Alabama children who participate in the National School Lunch Program. The benefits will help feed an estimated 500,000 children enrolled in the program, which provides free and reduced-price meals at school. Benefits cover the summer months retroactively, since new applications were accepted through August and had to be processed by local schools and the Alabama State Department of Education.
Newsweek

Free School Lunch Expands to 8 More U.S. States, Now Reaching About 75 Percent of Students

A program that offers free or reduced-price school lunches recently expanded to more U.S. states, now reaching about 75 percent of students across the country. The U.S. Department Agriculture added Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina to a demonstration program that began in 2012, bringing the total number of states participating in the program to 27, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are expanding food stamp SNAP benefits for December?

Thirty states have decided on expanding their SNAP benefits for residents following the start of the pandemic. In March the Biden administration expanded monthly benefits federally. While the federal government funds SNAP benefits, how they’re given is up to the states themselves. Here are the states choosing to expand benefits...
njbmagazine.com

More Families Eligible for Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S4065/A6071) which makes more New Jersey families eligible for the state’s Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit. The legislation will make taxpayers with incomes of $150,000 or less per year who incur expenses for childcare and other household expenses eligible for the credit in tax year 2021. Under current law, only taxpayers with incomes of to $60,000 or less are eligible. The expanded state credit is based on the federal credit which underwent a significant expansion for tax year 2021 through the American Rescue Plan.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

State to contact 5k Michigan families who could be eligible for food assistance

A new state service is working to reach Michigan families who are unknowingly eligible for food assistance or could otherwise be struggling to apply. In a Monday, Dec. 6 press release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the launch of MI Benefits Center. The service is meant to assist Michiganders in applying for much-needed food assistance, connect families to benefits and lower the cost for Michigan families.
chronicle99.com

Families Can Still Get $1800 Per Child Despite The Final Child Tax Credit This December

American families who have been getting these child tax credit checks since July are pretty much well-acquainted with the fact that the payment for this month will be the final one in 2021. This is until they file their tax return in 2022. With that in mind, it’s worth explaining whether the federal government would carry on with these CTC payments beyond next year.
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

