After severing ties with its private foundation earlier this year, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is now launching its own membership program. The “Team Lincoln” program starts at $58 for a two-person membership, and includes free membership to the museum for a year, along with advance previews of museum exhibits, behind-the-scenes looks at artifacts and operations, and discounts on guest passes and gift shop purchases. Museum executive director Christina Shutt says a membership program run by the museum itself will offer more accountability and transparency than a similar program offered by the private foundation.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO