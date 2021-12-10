ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

States expanding child tax credit as federal program set to expire Jan. 1

By Sophia Cai
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
The federal child tax credit that's been providing families $3,000 to $3,600 per child since March is set to expire on Jan. 1, but some Americans will continue receiving checks through state programs spreading across the country. Why it matters: Seven states already have their own child tax credits,...

Comments / 64

Bobby Wallberg
6d ago

Then maybe momma should tell her 5 baby daddies to get a job and start paying up instead of draining the money I paid in with millions of others so we could lose our disability in 2033 just to keep some dipshit I don't know or the ugly kids I took no part in making able to sit home and do nothing but be a drain,not all the people getting this are bumbs but the greater part of them are.Let's drain the money me and millions of others have paid in instead of educating and getting them a job a job that requires them off their back with an employer that deducts tax's let them feel the strain of employment they'll appreciate the money more.

Reply(22)
25
dolce
5d ago

its for parents who pay taxes! it part of our tax refunds! I think you need to educate yourself. smh! I have kids an I work. its part of the taxes! maybe go hide in basement go buy a hunter Biden painting

Reply(1)
9
Sandra Moulton
6d ago

I'm single No kids worked since I was 15 years old and paid dearly in taxes and fell on hard times in 2007 when I hurt my back then the cancer in 2015 now on the struggling check ✔ to check ✔ on social security disability give us some extra tax credits we can use for maybe home fixes and repairs,

Reply(2)
5
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
