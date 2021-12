Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he didn’t have an issue with OT La’el Collins‘ ejection for throwing a punch in defense of QB Dak Prescott. “LC did exactly what you’re supposed to do there,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com. “We all understand the challenges of officiating, whatever you thought of the play all the way around. This is a game and obviously very competitive, the fact that it’s your quarterback or whoever, so you know these games will be chippy, they’re division games. Once it got going, I thought both sides did a good job of locking everything up and moving on. It happens in these types of games.”

