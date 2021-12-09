ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Buffalo Starbucks becomes first location in America to unionize

By Nick Veronica
phl17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starbucks employees at the Elmwood Village location unionized in a historic vote Thursday, becoming the first of nearly 9,000 company-owned stores in America to do so. The National Labor Relations Board revealed the results of the mail-in vote over Zoom Thursday for three Buffalo-area...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Best Life

United Airlines' CEO Just Revealed the Real Reason for Major Flight Cuts

Air travel has increased significantly in the last few months after the spread of COVID had postponed and canceled many people's 2020 travel plans. Airports across the U.S. have seen more than two million travelers on most days in November and December this year, which is a sharp jump from the 500,000 to 900,000 people traveling at this same time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But with more travelers comes more issues. Major airlines including American Airlines, Frontier, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, have all had to cancel numerous flights over the last two months. Now, United's CEO is offering his perspective on the real reason why so many airlines have had to cut flights. Read on to find out what this could mean for your travel plans.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Business Insider

Starbucks closes 2 stores and launches a full inspection of all 5,400 outlets in China after a report that staff used out-of-date produce

Starbucks is inspecting all 5,400 China stores after staff in two outlets reportedly used expired food. Beijing News' undercover report said staff used expired matcha liquid and sold old pastries, per Reuters. Starbucks apologized in a Weibo post, saying it has closed the two stores being investigated. Starbucks said on...
ECONOMY
ABC News

Kroger ends COVID sick pay benefits for unvaccinated employees

Kroger, one of the largest employers in the U.S. with 500,000 workers, announced that it will pull paid emergency COVID leave for unvaccinated employees. The grocery chain is also adding a $50 monthly insurance surcharge for salaried associates who are unvaccinated. The new rules will take effect starting Jan. 1,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Organized Labor#Union Workers#Buffalo Starbucks#Nlrb#Zoom
phl17.com

Williamsport brewery brews up highest-rated beer in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cheers Sunday night to a brewery in Lycoming County that’s being recognized for having the highest-rated beer in Pennsylvania. Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport makes more than 20 beers. Their Le Roar Grrrz was ranked number one in the state by website Beer Advocate one of the oldest online platforms used to review beers. The owner says they’ve placed in the top 100 before, but being first on the list came as a pleasant surprise.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy