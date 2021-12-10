KLX Energy reports $18.8M loss

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The oil and...
Riley Exploration Permian Inc. reported financial and operational results on Tuesday for the quarter and year that ended Sept. 30. The company reported it increased total production by 22% to 3.15 MMBoe for fiscal year 2021 as compared to FY20. It reported a net loss of $65.7 million with income from operations of $59.9 million for the same period.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) enters into definitive securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,278,413 shares and same number of warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one share at a price per share of $3.52. Private placement is expected to occur on...
Dec 8 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE), reported an operating loss of over 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) for its 2020-2021 financial year and said it may need to cut winter capacity as the Omicron coronavirus variant overshadows hopes of a rebound next summer. The world's largest holiday company has struggled...
Last week, LinkedIn released its monthly workforce report highlighting hiring data across a number of sectors as well as monthly and annual shifts in these trends. Across all sectors, hiring in the U.S. was up 7.4% in November compared to October and increased 26.1% year over year, making last month "the strongest hiring month since 2015," according to LinkedIn.
Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD), a footwear and apparel company, reported that its revenue had risen 33% to USD62.7 Million, compared to the previous year. However, its losses magnified as the cost of opening stores and listing its stock affected the end result. Shares fell 6% during extended trading amid the news.
NorthWestern Energy is in violation of a pair of federal requirements under its dam operating license after a plunge in flows from Hebgen Dam downstream on the Madison River, according to a report filed with the Federal Energy Regulation Commission by the utility company on Dec. 9. A broken coupler...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It will be up New Mexico regulators to clear the way for the state’s largest electric provider to transfer its shares in one of the Southwest’s remaining coal-fired power plants to a Navajo energy company. A hearing examiner with the Public Regulation Commission presented...
The U.S. Department of Energy is backing a transparent solar sponge developed by a University of Michigan-led team with a $3.1 million investment. A second U-M project, to be funded with $300,000, will produce an open-source materials database as well as a suite of measurement tools enabling new materials to be assessed for solar thermal applications.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
RV maker Thor Industries has a $18.07 billion order backlog. Demand for RVs has remained strong since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Bob Martin says it may continue restocking its dealerships into 2023. Famed RV maker Thor Industries now has an $18.07 billion order backlog as of October...
There’s a battle brewing right now in our state over who owns the sun. Is it the sole property of California’s major utilities, or do each of us have the right to capture its energy to electrify our homes if we wish?. Long derided by these quasi monopolies...
NEW YORK – New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas in six years, after lawmakers voted Wednesday to make the nation’s most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere. If Democratic Mayor...
