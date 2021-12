I hope you had a great week and are preparing for our upcoming Holiday vacation! We have one more week left and are excited to finish 2021 strong. Please see our message below about our choir concert this upcoming Tuesday, December 14th, and a further reminder about Senior portraits and cap and gown orders. Next Friday, December 17th, students will be dismissed one hour early. The bell schedule for that day can be found on our school calendar.

