ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Going Gaga

By Staff Report
palmspringslife.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga will receive the Icon Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. For her role in the film, House of Gucci, Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award from The Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm...

www.palmspringslife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Lady Gaga Reflects On Her Acting Mistakes, After 'House of Gucci' Premiere

Just days after her latest movie, House of Gucci hit the big screens, Lady Gaga has given an interview in which she reflects on some of her acting mistakes. Looking back at her film and television career, the pop star turned screen-siren pinpointed a particular moment, during her 2001 role in crime drama The Sopranos, which she wishes she had approached differently.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Lady Gaga reviewed her own performance in The Sopranos

Before she was famous, Gaga had a small part in the HBO show. Before Stefani Germanotta became Lady Gaga, stadium filler; Oscar-winner; Italian-American, she was known as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2". In the ninth episode of the third season of The Sopranos, Gaga had a small appearance that her fans, upon her ascent to fame, quickly rooted out. Now, as she starts the campaign trail to win an Oscar for her critically-acclaimed performance in House of Gucci, she’s reflected upon her acting debut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Lady Gaga Looks Back at Her 'Sopranos' Acting Debut

Lady Gaga is looking back at her official acting debut on The Sopranos as she reflects on how much she's grown as a performer since her days as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2." Gaga, who back in 2001 was going by her name Stefani Germanotta, opened up about her brief appearance on Season 3, Episode 9 of the lauded HBO show in a preview of Entertainment Weekly's upcoming Awardist podcast centered around her role in the Oscar buzz film House of Gucci.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Globe Globes Nominations: 8 Surprises Beyond Snoop Dogg’s Trippy Cameo

Although celebrities, publicists and NBC are boycotting the 79th annual Golden Globes, the show will go on — although it’s unclear in what form. On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press trudged forward with its nominations for its dinner on Jan. 9, which currently doesn’t have a broadcast partner because of scrutiny over the glaring lack of diversity among its voters. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne informed viewers on YouTube, where about 10,000 people were watching, that the HFPA had instituted changes to reform its outdated practices, including adding 21 new members. Last winter, a bombshell investigation in the Los Angeles Times...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Jack Huston
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
knau.org

Lady Gaga responds to criticism of her performance in 'House of Gucci'

(Heads up: This story contains spoilers about the movie House of Gucci.) In House of Gucci, Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, is famous for two reasons. She was married to Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the company's founder Guccio Gucci — and she was convicted having the fashion heir killed in 1995.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘House of Gucci’ – Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Interview

Teamed up for a special Critics Choice Association press conference, House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga (“Patrizia Gucci”) and Jared Leto (“Paolo Gucci”) had high praise for director Ridley Scott and everyone involved in front of and behind the scenes of the R-rated drama. Based on true events, the film begins with Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) falling in love and ends with Patrizia convicted of Maurizio’s murder. In between, the drama explores the Gucci family dynamics and what ultimately led Patrizia to hire hitmen to end Maurizio’s life.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#American Express#Entertainment Tonight#Italian#The Icon Award#Vanguard Award
Variety

Golden Globes 2022: The Complete Nominations List

The beleaguered and scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday, with Netflix’s “Power of the Dog” and Focus Features’ “Belfast” landing a leading seven nominations. HBO’s “Succession,” a dynastic drama about a cutthroat media mogul and his family, topped all television shows with five nods. In the past, the honors would have been greeted with a stream of statements from filmmakers and stars expressing shock and delight about being recognized by the group. But the HFPA is mired in a controversy over its lack of diversity and shoddy ethical practices that...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Lady Gaga shockingly wins first acting award for ‘House of Gucci’

Haters be damned: Some critics believe Lady Gaga’s performance in “House of Gucci” is award-worthy. Despite mixed reviews of her performance, the star of Ridley Scott’s new drama has scored her first award for her take on Patrizia Reggiani, who famously hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Lady Gaga is officially an icon! At this year's Palm Springs International Film Awards, the triple-threat star will accept the Icon Award for her performance in House of Gucci. "To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Y-105FM

Will Lady Gaga Win Oscar Gold in 2022?

Lady Gaga just might be set to double down with a duet of Oscars. Is the superstar singer bound to win a second Academy Award for her latest role in House of Gucci?. Predictions are taking a fashionable turn on the betting runway. Prospects are high that she could be your ticket to gold for yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
twincitieslive.com

Paul’s Interview with Lady Gaga

Our movie guy Paul McGuire Grimes sat down and spoke to the one and only Lady Gaga about her most recent role. The musician turned actress conducted a dazzling performance as Patrizia Gucci alongside costar Adam Driver in the House of Gucci. The House of Gucci is in theaters right...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy