GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — The family of 59-year-old Marty Gibbs say he has been missing for over a month. ABC10 spoke with Gibbs' step-father Bob Welti Saturday who said Gibbs was last seen Nov. 5, 2021 after his vehicle was allegedly pulled out of mud near Green Acres Drive in Grass Valley.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO