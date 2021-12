HOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON is less than a month away from announcing its full performer lineup for 2022. But organizers are giving everyone a sneak peek today. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released its star entertainer genre calendar for the 90th-anniversary celebration. The lineup's dropping hints for a wide range of performances from EDM and R&B artists to Latin pop and Norteño (music from north Mexico inspired by European polka). Organizers are also introducing the first-ever Christian genre performance along with 13 country acts.

