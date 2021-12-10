ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintergreen Weekend at the Point: A Victorian Family Holiday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy timeless holiday favorites at the Historic Spanish Point campus....

Brennon Hightower

Champaign-Urbana Holiday Weekend Getaway

Are you looking for something to do with your family during the Christmas season? If so, there’s no better place to be than Champaign-Urbana! No matter what your plans are, I’m sure that you can work in some of these holiday-themed activities for the weekend.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thestokesnews.com

This weekend is packed with holiday events

The weekend’s special Christmas events kick off tonight with the King Chamber’s downtown shopping event from 6-9 p.m. On Friday King will light the town Christmas tree at 7 p.m. in Central Park. The West Stokes High School band will play beginning at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be set up in the Spainhour Cabin for pictures and visits with the kids. There will be refreshments and free chicken stew served.
KING, NC
charlotteparent.com

HOLIDAY WEEKENDER: Chetola Resort

There’s nothing quite like cozying up in a mountain lodge at the height of the holiday season. At just over two hours from Charlotte, Chetola Resort is a magical weekend getaway in Blowing Rock, a Rockwell-esque town off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Book a stay this month to catch a glittering holiday light display, roast marshmallows by a bonfire, hunt for sneaky elves, play snowman bowling, and curl up by a crackling fireplace with hot cocoa. Break out your matching jammies, ignore your shopping lists for a few days, and experience the holidays like a kid again.
CHARLOTTE, NC
funcheap.com

“A Very Victorian Christmas” Holiday Open House + Free Hot Cocoa (Oakland)

Our annual Holiday Open House is back for 2021! Enjoy complimentary admission to Camron-Stanford House, and sip on complimentary hot cocoa on our veranda (weather permitting). Mark your calendars, and get ready to celebrate the holidays with us!. Explore our new holiday exhibit, “A Very Victorian Christmas,” wander our rooms...
OAKLAND, CA
Laramie Live

Celebrate the Holiday’s This Weekend in Laramie!

It's a little over a week before Christmas! It is the most wonderful time of the year and Laramie is offering the last chance to celebrate as a community before Santa comes to town! This weekend is full of fun, so mark your calendars!. Holiday Music & Light Show, Wyoming...
LARAMIE, WY
visitsarasota.com

Lights in Bloom®: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show

Lights in Bloom®: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show will feature more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways. Don’t miss a holiday photo opportunity, children’s arts and crafts, activities, and entertainment. Food will be available for purchase from the Michael’s on East grill, including a cash bar.
carriagetownenews.com

Family Holiday Concert and Raffle

PLAISTOW — The Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra (MVPO) invites you to their Family Holiday Season Spectacular Concert on Sun., December 19, 2:30 p.m. at Timberlane Performing Arts Center (TPAC), featuring many musical favorites of the season. A special highlight of the concert will showcase Nora Theberge, a senior student who...
PLAISTOW, NH
Daily Commercial

On Stage: Holiday shows headline the weekend

Holiday shows are popping up everywhere this weekend with two versions of “A Christmas Carol” opening, holiday tributes and music, and a holiday-themed ballet. Also this week, a Rogers and Hammerstein musical. The Bay Street Players open a demand performance of “A Christmas Carol, A New Musical” for six performances...
HOLIDAY, FL
coolprogeny.com

Weekend Fun for Families in Baltimore, December 10-12

Polar Express, Candy Lane, Fire & Ice, Breakfast with Santa, magical balloons, candy cane hunts, and MORE! Check out our round-up of family fun in Baltimore this weekend!. Be sure to stop by and see us, too! The (cool) progeny team is hosting a #MadeByMom market at Green Spring Station’s Makers Market on Sunday. AND we’ll be at Candy Lane on Sunday with our super (cool) Candy Lane Experience kits. Can’t wait to see everyone!
Saratogian

Troy Victorian Stroll returns for holiday season

TROY, N.Y. — The 2021 Troy Victorian Stroll Season kicked off on Sunday, with more merriment to come throughout the month. Now in its 39th year, the Stroll is a popular Collar City tradition that welcomes residents and visitors to the streets of downtown Troy each holiday season, featuring festive pop-up entertainment for all to enjoy.
TROY, NY
Curry Coastal Pilot

ChariTree Holiday Festival this weekend

The 9th annual ChariTree Holiday Festival starts Friday and will be held over two days this weekend at Chetco Grange Community Center, located at 97895 Shopping Center Avenue in Brookings. “It’s a nice event that includes participation from all of the charities in the area,” said Joan Willis, who oversees...
BROOKINGS, OR
nrcolumbus.com

Holiday happenings this weekend in Columbus County

Columbus County communities will show their Christmas spirit this weekend at the following events:. Riegelwood Christmas in the Village: Tree lighting Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center ball field. Photos with Santa, games for the young and old, cookies and cider. Bring unwrapped Toys For Tots and letters to Santa. Festival of Trees Saturday in Santa’s workshop. Parade 11 a.m. (rain or shine) starts at Forest Drive.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WDAM-TV

Victorian Candlelight Christmas returns this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City will bring back the Victorian Candlelight Christmas this weekend. It features horse-drawn carriage rides, virtual tours of century-old homes, entertainment and a holiday market. The event started more than four decades ago which was first held to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial. “We’re...
HATTIESBURG, MS
ABC4

Free holiday family-friendly events at Park City Mountain this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With the holidays approaching, Park City Mountain is gearing up for an eventful and exciting weekend for Utah residents. Fireworks, complimentary hot beverages, and the much-anticipated arrival of the man who brings all the holiday cheer — Santa! Gather up the family and mark your calendars because the festivities kick […]
PARK CITY, UT

