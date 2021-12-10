Wintergreen Weekend at the Point: A Victorian Family Holiday

There’s nothing quite like cozying up in a mountain lodge at the height of the holiday season. At just over two hours from Charlotte, Chetola Resort is a magical weekend getaway in Blowing Rock, a Rockwell-esque town off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Book a stay this month to catch a glittering holiday light display, roast marshmallows by a bonfire, hunt for sneaky elves, play snowman bowling, and curl up by a crackling fireplace with hot cocoa. Break out your matching jammies, ignore your shopping lists for a few days, and experience the holidays like a kid again.

