Coastal Flood Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:31:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Southeastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 430 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Smithland, or 23 miles west of Ida Grove, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Anthon around 440 PM CST. Correctionville around 445 PM CST. Pierson and Cushing around 450 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oto. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

IDA COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO