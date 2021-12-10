ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-09 16:18:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A coastal flood warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Cass County in southwestern Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 437 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located near Macedonia, or 21 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Griswold around 445 PM CST. Atlantic around 455 PM CST. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 50 and 73. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
CASS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Adair, Boone, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Adair; Boone; Dallas; Greene; Guthrie The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Central Guthrie County in west central Iowa Southwestern Boone County in central Iowa Northwestern Dallas County in central Iowa Northwestern Adair County in southwestern Iowa * Until 600 PM CST. * At 518 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 7 miles northwest of Guthrie Center, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Greene, central Guthrie, southwestern Boone, northwestern Dallas and northwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Dawson, Rippey, Perry Municipal Airport, Grand Junction, Yale, Beaver, Berkley, Jamaica, Springbrook State Park and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Ida, Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:31:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ida; Plymouth; Woodbury The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Woodbury County in west central Iowa Southeastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Northwestern Ida County in west central Iowa * Until 500 PM CST. * At 430 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Smithland, or 23 miles west of Ida Grove, moving north at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Anthon around 440 PM CST. Correctionville around 445 PM CST. Pierson and Cushing around 450 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oto. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
IDA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Calhoun, Greene, Hamilton, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:38:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Greene; Hamilton; Webster The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Greene County in west central Iowa Webster County in central Iowa Southeastern Calhoun County in west central Iowa Northwestern Boone County in central Iowa Southwestern Hamilton County in central Iowa * Until 615 PM CST. * At 538 PM CST, a tornado producing storm was located 2 miles west of Jefferson, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Gowrie around 550 PM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BOONE COUNTY, IA
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Outagamie; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:51:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Ottawa; Republic; Washington HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds sustained at 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 90 mph. * WHERE...Republic, Washington, Cloud, Clay, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles..
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:05:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northwestern and west central Iowa...northeastern Nebraska...and southeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Plymouth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CST FOR WESTERN WOODBURY...SOUTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH...DAKOTA...DIXON AND SOUTHERN UNION COUNTIES At 343 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wayne to near Pender to near Uehling, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Allen around 355 PM CST. Homer and Martinsburg around 400 PM CST. Sioux City metro and Salix around 405 PM CST. Elk Point, Jefferson and Ponca State Park around 410 PM CST. Lawton around 415 PM CST. Moville and Hornick around 420 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bronson and Waterbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, La Crosse, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:53:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...southeastern Minnesota...and southwestern and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...southeastern Minnesota...and southwestern and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Buffalo; La Crosse; Trempealeau The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Winona County in southeastern Minnesota Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota Houston County in southeastern Minnesota Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin Western La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin * Until 900 PM CST. * At 752 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wanamingo to 7 miles southwest of Lewiston to near Mabel, moving northeast at 80 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Stockton and Altura around 800 PM CST. Winona, Goodview, Fountain City and Rollingstone around 805 PM CST. Houston around 810 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dakota, Trempealeau, Independence, Brice Prairie, Galesville, Strum, Whitehall and Blair. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are possible.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Buffalo, Hall, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 14:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Buffalo; Hall; Howard The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Buffalo County in south central Nebraska Southwestern Howard County in central Nebraska Western Hall County in south central Nebraska * Until 200 PM CST. * At 145 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Shelton, or 18 miles west of Grand Island, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cairo around 155 PM CST. Dannebrog around 200 PM CST. This includes Interstate 80 near mile marker 294. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appanoose, Davis, Jasper, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central, central and southeastern Iowa. Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Jasper; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Poweshiek; Wapello; Wayne The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Monroe County in south central Iowa Eastern Lucas County in south central Iowa Poweshiek County in central Iowa Southeastern Marshall County in central Iowa Davis County in southeastern Iowa Wapello County in southeastern Iowa Eastern Marion County in south central Iowa Eastern Wayne County in south central Iowa Mahaska County in south central Iowa Appanoose County in south central Iowa Eastern Jasper County in central Iowa * Until 815 PM CST. * At 708 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grinnell to 11 miles west of Unionville, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Ottumwa, Oskaloosa, Pella, Grinnell, Knoxville, Centerville, Albia, Bloomfield, Montezuma, Brooklyn, New Sharon, Eddyville, Ottumwa Industrial Airport, Rock Creek Lake, Lake Sundown, Rathbun Lake, Lake Red Rock, Eldon, Victor and Sully. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 170 and 204. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:37:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne ..HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY NIGHT On Friday, we see a front return as a warm front, and activate heavy rain chances, along with a chance of thunderstorms. The rain and storm chance continues until the entire system can be swept out by another cold front early this weekend. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected, mainly later Friday through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms manage to repeat of the same locations. Even though we have been dry lately, this amount of rainfall may at least cause localized flooding issues. Be aware of the potential flooding threat and related impacts of these heavy rains, and understand that locally higher totals could aggravate and ongoing flooding.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:02:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, are expected. Visibility less than one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions. Winds will decrease Thursday and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 23:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, are expected. Visibility less than one quarter mile at times. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until noon Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions. Winds will decrease Thursday and conditions will improve then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:43:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the Forestville area near Green Valley Creek. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 840 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Green Valley Creek While rain over the area is decreasing, additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Forestville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Geary, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, AND 058 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, and 058. * WIND...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROWN COUNTY, KS

