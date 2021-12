PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia and Camden say the omicron variant hasn’t been detected here locally, but they say its arrival is inevitable. They say now is the time for residents to be prepared. The area is nowhere close to being in COVID-19 crisis mode, but health officials in Philadelphia and Camden County are urging residents to do their part in keeping us all safe. The number of COVID-19 cases is once again on the rise. Philadelphia’s health commissioner says hospitals are nearing full capacity, and that includes children’s hospitals. There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO