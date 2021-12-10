ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat McAfee Inks $120 Million Deal With Fanduel: ‘We Just Got Paid An Absurd Amount Of Money’

By Mediaite Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL punter turned Podcaster Pat McAfee has cashed in on his second career. The Pat McAfee Show and FanDuel have reached a four-year deal worth $30 million per year, cementing the sports book as the...

Yardbarker

Old Odell Beckham Jr. quote goes viral after his positive test

One of Odell Beckham Jr.’s old quotes seems to have aged extremely poorly. A Beckham quote from October 2020 went viral this week. At the time, the star receiver told reporters that he did not believe he could contract COVID-19. “Not in an arrogant way,” said Beckham, per USA...
NFL
mediaite.com

Clay Travis Says Leagues Should Let Asymptomatic Athletes Play with Covid: Sports Depict the ‘Collapse of Double Vaccines’

After months where Covid-19 was almost a non-issue for professional sports leagues, the NFL, NBA and NHL are mirroring the same struggle seen throughout the country right now as variants cause widespread breakthrough infections. According to Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis, if athletes are asymptomatic, leagues should...
NFL
mediaite.com

Tom Brady Shames Tony Romo After the CBS NFL Analyst Calls Him ‘Slow’: ‘Is He Not Watching?’

No one will confuse Tom Brady for Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, but don’t belittle the veteran quarterback’s ability to run the ball. Unless you want to be humiliated. The Buffalo Bills underestimated Brady’s speed and the quarterback lit them up with an impressive 12-yard run. Tony Romo underestimated Brady’s speed and the 44-year-old quarterback mocked his analysis.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
Sportico

NFL Brands Report: Unlock the World’s Most Valuable Sports Audience

Josh Linforth is the Managing Director for Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. Sports fans’ attention is becoming increasingly fragmented. John might scroll Twitter for team news but then ESPN for stats and analysis. And Sarah might prefer NFL.com, or YouTube and Sports Illustrated when looking for something more in-depth. For every fan, this experience is unique; the what, when and where differs for each individual. And for brands looking for a share of their screen time, every interaction needs to be relevant and personalized to stand any chance of being heard. Previously, third-party cookies enabled this to a limited degree. But as...
NFL
