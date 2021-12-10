ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

OSHEAGA announces 2022 headliners!

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing last week that the Foo Fighters would be headlining the first night of their 2022 edition, the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival made the very exciting announcement yesterday that they will be accompanied at the top of the bill by A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa!. Nick Farkas,...

canadianbeats.ca

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

'Tempations 60': Anniversary album has Otis Williams energized, nostalgic

When it came time to pick a closing track for the Temptations' 60th anniversary album, Otis Williams reached back. Waaay back. Williams, the iconic Motown group's lone surviving original member, decided to dust off and remake the 1960 song "Come On" — the very first release by the baritone singer and his proto-Tempts group the Distants.
MUSIC
Vibe

Burna Boy Set To Be The First Nigerian Performer To Headline At Madison Square Garden

Next April, Burna Boy will officially be the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The global superstar’s one-night-only concert called “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space” will take place on April 28 and follows his dynamic 2021 performances at London’s O2 Arena, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and festival performances at Governors Ball and Outside Lands. Following his win at the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Global Album, the Twice As Tall expressed, “Africa is in the house! Africa, we’re in the house! This is a big win for my...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
canadianbeats.ca

Les Francos de Montréal unveil part of their 33rd edition lineup!

Les Francos de Montréal, presented by Bell in collaboration with Loto-Québec, have unveiled a first series of shows that will be presented in theatres during the 33rd edition of the festival, to be held from June 10 to 18, 2022. Among the many shows to be seen, we...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Eric Krasno, Son Little Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour With The Assembly

Soulive and Lettuce co-founder Eric Krasno will join forces with singer-songwriter Son Little for a co-headlining tour in early 2022, the two announced on Tuesday. The 12-date tour will see Krasno and Son Little circle the western United States with the former’s backing band, The Assembly. The shows will see The Assembly back up both Krasno and Son Little to create the atmosphere of a “revue.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Styx and REO Speedwagon Announce Co-Headlining U.S. Summer Tour

It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. Both bands are delighted to announced that they’re set to once again bring their rock & roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest Loverboy for the “Live & UnZoomed” tour that kicks off May 31, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Alternative Press

The Warning announce first headline tour in America following EP release

Monterrey, Mexico rock band the Warning are set to travel across the U.S. on their debut headline tour. The trio will visit over two dozen different cities in 2022 on the MAYDAY tour, named after their recent EP. The band worked with producer David Bendeth (. , Bring Me The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
canadianbeats.ca

Review – Big Wreck

Everything about the latest release by longtime Canadian-American rock fixtures Big Wreck is on a huge scale, and I’m not speaking only of the band name. Big Wreck 7.1, the first EP in a proposed three-volume collection, may consist of only five songs, but at between 4 and 7 minutes each they collectively make for a longer listen than a lot of full-length albums out there. The music is consistently refined and heavy, the vocals deep and massive. As far as standouts go, “Bombs Away” has a particular intensity to it, opening with dark acoustic guitar and ambiance before fierce percussion and metal-style riffs take hold (the latter to be followed later with one hell of a solo), while “Fields” has an especially warm, upbeat feel to it. The others fall somewhere in between the two, one common feature being melodic and grandiose choruses. The memorable hook of “High on the Hog” perhaps best emblemizes this with its dynamic peaks of gruff and guttural singing atop a solid bed of instrumental brilliance.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Kojey Radical Announces Debut Album And Biggest Headline UK Shows To Date

Kojey Radical has announced his debut album. 'Reason To Smile' will be released on March 4, and he'll support it with his biggest shows to date at Manchester's Albert Hall and the O2 Academy Brixton in London in April. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on December 10. Introducing...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Steven Heighton releases video for new single, “New Year Song’

Award-winning Kingston, ON-based author and rising singer-songwriter Steven Heighton has unveiled his new single, “New Year Song”. With the song poetically turning the page to what matters most on any and every day — the love we give — the profoundly moving single arrives from Heighton’s recent debut LP, The Devil’s Share, out now via Wolfe Island Records/CRS Europe.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Music Streaming#Headliner#Osheaga#Founder Of Osheaga#Life Is Beautiful In#Ap#Itunes
gratefulweb.com

JACK JOHNSON ANNOUNCES 2022 SUMMER NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announced today headline North American tour dates for 2022. The 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL on June 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA on August 20, Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 24, Hollywood Bowl on October 1 in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights, October 4-5, at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Full tour dates and details are listed below.
CHICAGO, IL
canadianbeats.ca

Interview – The Brandy Alexanders

Windsor, ON-based psychedelic rock band, The Brandy Alexanders have unveiled their self-titled album, as well as the video for their new single, “Live By The Light“. “The lyrics have to do with the church of latter day saints missionaries. It is about seeing how people may rely on things they can’t justify or explain, however it is human nature and if it makes people feel good, thus potentially making it a good thing. This song evolved over the course of two years, eventually adding the chorus and the unison guitar part after Alex and Dan did multiple demos.”
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin Share Reunion Performance Video Of 'Rock And Roll'

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video of a performance of "Rock And Roll" from their legendary 2007 reunion show in London, UK. The song was the final encore by the group at the O2 Arena, where they headlined a tribute to friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare...
ROCK MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

DRU releases new holiday single, “A Winter Miracle”

DRU, Juno Award-winning, Certified Gold-selling, International R&B artist, together with new artist Katie Pivovar & the Star School Academy released their holiday single “A Winter Miracle.” Coming on the heels of DRU’s successful EP release The Rebirth MMXX, “A Winter Miracle” takes us on a magical musical tour, in time to make holiday memories. The new single is one of the featured songs in the upcoming magical holiday exhibit, ‘The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.’ The exhibit is a re-imagined telling of the classic Christmas tale that brings holiday fantasies to life. It takes place November 20-December 24 at 1 Yonge St. Dru feat. Pivovar and the Star School Academy brought their Christmas imagination & spirit to “A Winter Miracle.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
995qyk.com

Jimmie Allen Announces First Headlining Tour, Kicks Off In Los Angeles

Jimmie Allen has announced his forthcoming “Down Home Tour.” The trek will kick off on February 3, 2022 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and marks Allen’s first headline tour. Jimmie said in a press release, “I’m looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first-ever headlining tour. I wanted...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Lora Ryan releases new anti-holiday anthem, “December”

Toronto, ON-based pop-electronic artist Lora Ryan wallows in wishful thinking with the release of her new single, “December”. “This song is for those finding it hard to get into the holiday spirit,” Lora shares of the simmering seasonal offering. “Playing off titles of popular songs, I flipped the narrative of cheery classics, and made ‘December’ for anyone missing someone they love, but can’t be with during the holidays.”
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Alyssa Reid releases new album, ASHS

Celebrated Canadian singer-songwriter Alyssa Reid makes her return to music today with the release of ASHS. Previously released under the moniker ASHS (Reid’s alter-ego), the full-length album contains two never-before-heard tracks, “mean” and “ocean.” ASHS can be found on all streaming platforms now. “Now that...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy