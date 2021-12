Oneida Madison BOCES students are learning that it really is better to give than receive during the holiday season. The Health-Related Careers and New Visions Advanced Health Science classes teamed up to collect gifts and become Santa for Seniors this year. "I heard about the Santa for Seniors program listening to you on my way to work," said Heather Still, the Health-Related Careers program teacher. "We work with residents in our clinical rotation at Oneida Healthcare ECF as part of our program so it's a perfect fit for us."

