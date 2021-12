Watch The Game Awards live on a Daily Nintendo page. The Game Awards are coming again. In less than a week, Geoff Keighley will rock the gaming world with his one-of-a-kind show. Like every year, the best games from the past 12 months will be honored. In addition, many new revelations will be revealed. With appearances from the likes of Imagine Dragons and Reggie Fils-Aime and the fact that it’s going to be a de facto live event again, it looks like Geoff Keighley is going to take it further.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO