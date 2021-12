Update 1.4.1 for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will bring a lot of benefits to players. As long as they are willing to redownload the entire game from scratch. While we should already be used to big updates, for numerous players, downloading multiple (sometimes really numerous) gigabytes of patch data remains an unpleasant necessity. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is going one step further: next week's update for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla will force us to download the entire game from scratch. Thankfully without the DLCs, but that's still over 60 GB on almost all platforms except PlayStation 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO