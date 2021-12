Evenko is thrilled to present the inaugural edition of LASSO, a brand new world-class country music festival taking place on Montreal’s beautiful Île Sainte-Hélène, August 12 and 13, 2022 (as well as LASSO in the City on August 11th). The kickoff edition of this countrified party was originally scheduled for 2020, but due to Covid, it had to be rescheduled, and the time has come to announce the exciting news : LASSO is FINALLY coming – summer 2022! The event is sure to attract fans of all ages with a state-of-the-art festival experience at the incredible Escape 67 of Parc Jean-Drapeau. LASSO promises a truly unparalleled weekend for fans of modern country as well as established favourites, by honouring tradition while at the same time embracing the newest trends! What’s more, the first edition will be headlined by one of the biggest country stars on the planet, Luke Bryan!

