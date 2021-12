La Brea Season 1 Episode 10, “Topanga,” solidifies that the season has been groan-worthy at the best of times and an utter trainwreck at the worst. It would’ve been nice to come out of this freshman season with anything that might possibly resemble a positive thought. No one goes into something hoping to hate it. That certainly wasn’t our intention prior to the premiere. The hope was for something like Zoo: madcap nonsense that was wonderfully calibrated and knew precisely what it was.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO