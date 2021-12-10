ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Expanse: A Telltale Series revealed as a prequel game to the show

By Cameron Woolsey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards 2021 is off to a roaring start, showcasing enough WORLD PREMIERES during just its pre-show to shame even Microsoft. Early on, Telltale games rose from the beyond to announce a new game. The Expanse: A Telltale Series game has been revealed, and it’s set as a prequel to...

Warhammer: 40,000 Space Marine 2 has been announced with a trailer

Last night, The Game Awards 2021 took place. As always, there were some announcements of brand new games and new trailers for upcoming titles. During the show, viewers were treated to a closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But perhaps the most surprising announcement was a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. With it being a decade since the first Space Marine launched, fans were left with very little hope that the franchise would return. The reveal of Space Marine 2, along with a trailer, has seen all our Christmases come at once.
Star Trek Is Getting A New Game From Ex-Telltale Developers

Dramatic Labs, a studio founded by several former developers at Telltale Games (The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones, Minecraft: Story Mode), has revealed that it’s working on a new Star Trek game. Named Star Trek: Resurgence, it is (reports GameSpot) a third-person narrative adventure set in the year 2380, immediately after the events of the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series.
Multiplayer cosmetics in the Halo Infinite campaign aren’t working right now

Halo Infinite‘s campaign cosmetics for its multiplayer mode aren’t working correctly just yet. If, for whatever reason, you go offline during your play session, you won’t be able to see certain items in the game’s multiplayer mode. This is a major annoyance for people playing the game at release, but thankfully the developers are aware of it.
Star Trek: Resurgence Is A New Telltale-Inspired Adventure Game

This year’s Game Awards has been full of great announcements and reveals, but if you’re a Trekkie, you might be most interested in Dramatic Labs’ reveal of a new adventure game that lets players explore a distant corner of the galaxy aboard one of Starfleet’s news ships, the U.S.S. Resolute.
Thirsty Suitors is a multi-genre mashup game from Outerloop Games

The Game Awards 2021 started the video game reveals right out of the gate. Even before the big event kicked off, there were multiple some world premieres during what is technically the pre-show. One of those announcements was a new title from Outerloop Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, Thirsty Suitors.
Silent Hill creator’s new game Slitterhead revealed at The Game Awards

For nearly the whole year, Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the renowned horror series Silent Hill, teased an upcoming horror project under his new indie studio Bokeh Game Studio. Now, Toyama finally revealed this new game, titled Slitterhead, at The Game Awards 2021. The announcement trailer certainly delivered the spooks,...
Arc Raiders revealed as a free-to-play cooperative shooter

It’s time to enlist all of your friends to join the barracks. Arc Raiders was revealed last night during The Game Awards. It’s set to test your co-op and third-person FPS skills, as you and your friends “resist the onslaught of the ARC.” These beasts are ruthless mechanized dangers sent from space, and you must dispatch of them with your favorite frenemies.
New Halo TV Show Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards

Right on schedule, the first full-length trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series premiered tonight during The Game Awards. The trailer shows off Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief and sets up some of the story and settings that viewers will get to visit in the long-awaited sci-fi show. The...
The Game Awards 2021 — Liveblog As It Happens

And we’re back for another year of A Game Award And Some Advertising The Game Awards. While the news team will be beavering away to get the announcements and reveals out there as quickly as is humanly possible, I will be sitting here in the snark booth glaring at The Game Awards and wishing I was doing something else.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League finally gets a gameplay reveal

It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve seen any gameplay from Rocksteady, which hasn’t released anything since 2015’s Arkham Knight. It was announced a while back that the studio was making a Suicide Squad game, but we didn’t have much idea of what the game would look like when it finally showed up. Now we must wonder no longer as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League received its first gameplay trailer during tonight’s The Game Awards. It’s quite a treat to behold the fruits of Rocksteady‘s labor after all this time, as we’ve been looking forward to this one.
Former Telltale Games developers announce narrative adventure Star Trek: Resurgence for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Dramatic Labs, an independent game developer comprised of former Telltale Games developers, has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, a third-person choice-driven adventure game. It will launch in spring 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. “As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly...
Telltale's The Expanse Announced; First Trailer Available

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, we've seen the announcement of The Expanse from Telltale, a game based on a popular sci-fi show. The Game Awards pre-show brought us the announcement of The Expanse, a title based on the popular sci-fi series. On this occasion, a short trailer was published, available below. Telltale is responsible for the development of the title. The release date and details about the game remain unknown at this moment.
Dune: Spice Wars, upcoming RTS with 4X elements revealed with a trailer

The Game Awards 2021 was so packed with game announcements that there was hardly any time for awards. Not that we’re complaining. New games and progress on titles in development are what we tuned in for. One of the new titles revealed with a trailer at the ceremony was Dune: Spice Wars. You can check out footage of the real-time strategy with 4X elements down below.
EA Announces Expansion Of Battlefield Series

Today, EA has announced its plans to expand the Battlefield series with the formation of a Battlefield universe. This includes a restructuring of some of its development teams to help with the creation of new games and offerings within the Battlefield series. The latest Battlefield game, Battlefield 2042 released last month but has not been received well. The restructure brings together DICE, Ripple Effect, and a new studio headed up by veteran Halo designer Marcus Lehto. In the immediate future, these studios will work together to expand upon and improve Battlefield 2042 and create new games and experiences which are currently in development. These new games and experiences are meant to serve as extensions to the new Battlefield universe that EA is trying to create. Additionally, DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson is leaving the company while Respawn’s Vince Zampella will take on a bigger role in the franchise as the overall boss.
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker guide hub

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is out now, everyone. After a few days of early access for those who pre-ordered, everybody can get in on attempting to stop the Final Days, and bring to a close the 10-year story arc that began in Final Fantasy XIV 1.0. But you might need...
