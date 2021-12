Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Wednesday's season finale of CSI: Vegas. CSI: Vegas is ready for the next chapter -- if the stars align. CBS' revival of the blockbuster forensics procedural closed out its freshman season on Wednesday, wrapping up a serialized mystery concerning the legacy of the Crime Lab and served as the catalyst for the returns of Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). With the David Hodges case finally resolved after a topsy-turvy season, the team -- led by Grissom and Sara -- marked the end of one journey and potentially left the door open for another with an intriguing cliffhanger revealing the presence of a formidable serial killer on the loose.

