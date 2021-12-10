ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse Collaborates with Pokemon for a 25 Anniversary Collection

Cover picture for the articleConverse and The Pokémon Company have teamed up for an amazing release as part of the Pokémon 25th anniversary celebration. The footwear and apparel collection will be commemorating first generation starters as well as a few other beloved partners. Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur,...

Highsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: Hello, bank account? Yes, it's me again, letting you know I'll be making yet another withdrawal for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 9s. I imagine that's how it goes as you scan through the Jordan Brand seasonal release schedule. There are no breaks, from the holiday season to Spring/Summer to Fall/Winter, and back again.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Dark Russet” Takes Over The Latest Nike SB Blazer Mid ISO

As the end of 2021 approaches, Nike SB continues to tease new propositions made for skateboarding. Having recently unveiled an SB Dunk Low in “Dark Russet,” the brownish tone has just emerged atop the SB Blazer Mid ISO. As part of the imprint’s Orange Label, the basketball-sneaker-turned-skate-shoe is set to...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6-17-23 Set To Drop In Classic Red & White Offering: Photos

Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nas-Backed Sweet Chick Drops Clarks "Waffles" Collab

Sweet Chick, if you aren't familiar, is a New York restaurant chain founded by John Seymour that specializes in chicken and waffles, two great tastes that taste great together. This collab is much more waffles than chicken though it's still plenty tasty. Offered in two flavors — toasted and well-done,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

BLACK FRIDAY SNEAKER

From significant OGs to coveted-collabs, Black Friday is a date to circle on the calendar. The Jumpman has always been well-equipped for the Holiday Season, but the sneakers surrounding Black Friday are often a different beast entirely. More recently, November has been home to both Retros and collaborations alike, some of which have been crowned the best releases of their respective years. Among 2020 offerings, few rivaled the energy behind the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” which brought back one of the brand’s most beloved OG colorways. Then, back in 2018, there was equal if not more excitement for the Union x Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” a collab that took two of the past’s best and stitched them together. On the women’s exclusive front, the Air Jordan 11 “Neutral Olive” dropped that same year, its design a luxurious twist on the iconic Tinker Hatfield silhouette. If you’re upset you missed out on any of these, don’t worry — you can find them all right now on eBay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Jordan Brand Drops an Acclimate in Chocolatey Hues

Just in time for the cold and rainy season, Jordan Brand is releasing the Air Jordan 1 Acclimate in a new “Light Chocolate” palette. The hiking-inspired colorway follows the silhouette’s “Triple Black” debut and comes dipped in a mixture of “Brown Basalt,” “Light Chocolate,” “Oatmeal” and black hues. The Acclimate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
vegnews.com

Louis Vuitton’s First Sustainable Shoe Is Made With Vegan Corn Leather

This month, luxury French fashion brand Louis Vuitton released its most sustainable shoe to date: Charlie, which is made with vegan leather from an interesting vegetable source. The gender-neutral shoe, a first for the brand, features an upper crafted from Biopolioli, a corn-based material that is similar to polyurethane but more sustainable.
ENVIRONMENT
Ok Magazine

Hilary Duff Shows Some Skin In New Campaign With Clothing Brand Smash + Tess, Featuring Their Festive Tinsel Romper — Shop The Collab Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. One of our favorite actresses, Hilary Duff, has teamed up with comfort-based clothing brand Smash + Tess to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Collaborates With Puma on ’90s-Inspired ‘Flutur’ Collection That Celebrates Her Albanian Heritage

Dua Lipa loves to surprise her fans. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to confirm the release of her first official collaboration with Puma. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are taking their partnership to the next level with a new ’90s-inspired capsule collection. The collaboration between the chart-topping artist and the athleticwear giant features a new motif that is symbolic of the affiliation, bringing together Lipa’s name and the brand in the form of an iridescent butterfly. While announcing the venture, the Grammy Award-winning songwriter stated that she chose to pay homage to her heritage and wanted to celebrate the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

After the epic and touching Marni show in September, reviewing resort feels like watching a thriller on Netflix in rewind mode, a rather twisted perspective, really. But a degree of serpentine thinking is expected from Francesco Risso. That the spring catwalk was conceived like a spiral is telling of the ways in which his work is becoming increasingly supple, like an open-source artistic practice. A similar elasticity is required to crack his layered message.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Puma Collaborates on He-Man & Skeletor Sneakers in New Masters of the Universe Revelation Collection

Puma and Mattel’s Master of the Universe: Revelation have joined forces on a limited-edition collaboration. The collection, released Nov. 30 exclusively at Footlocker.com for $150 each, features a fresh take on two classic Puma styles: the Suede and Clyde. Each style is inspired by the show’s characters and features authentic Masters of the Universe: Revelation graphics along with unique elements, including a collector’s edition box. “I’m not fit to walk a mile in He-Man’s shoes – but thanks to the good folks at Puma, now I can,” said Masters of the Universe’s executive producer Kevin Smith. “So I’ll be rocking those, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Bodega Continues Its 15-Year Anniversary Celebrations With a Collaborative Carhartt WIP Capsule

It’s been 15 years since Bodega first opened its doors, and since its inception, the boutique has become a hub to find a carefully curated collection of streetwear apparel, home accessories and sneakers, opened locations in Boston and LA and executed many a successful collaboration. To close out its special anniversary year, the retailer is tapping the team at Carhartt WIP to generate an apparel capsule that champions both functionality and community — two values that both of these parties share and sew into their business models.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Premier Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Tearaway Lace On Their Vans Collaboration

The twenty-year journey of Premier Skate has been quite a unique in the realm of sneaker retail, as they’ve bridged the reputation of a core local skate shop with the offerings of a shoe boutique. They’ve shown that rare crossover in their pristine shoe collaborations over the years, a touch quite evident in their upcoming partnership with Vans. As part of its 20th Anniversary, Premier has designed unique takes on the Old Skool and Grosso Mid, expressing the duality of the skateboarding culture and the fashionable approach in brings.
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Activewear, Collabs and Curiosities Fill Soorty’s New NYC Showroom

The pandemic prompted the denim industry to learn how to develop collections virtually, but the insight and connection gained from being close to a key market cannot be beat. That’s what led vertical denim manufacturer Soorty to open a brand-new showroom in the heart of New York City. The Pakistani company celebrated the Flatiron District facility’s opening last week, presenting its latest seasonless collection, as well as a trio of new initiatives with Lenzing, Isko and other industry influencers. Part showroom, part communal space for stakeholders and clients to gather and collaborate, the space houses a “Denim Curiosity” table, a hands-on presentation of...
APPAREL
noisypixel.net

Atlus Reveals Upcoming Persona 25th Anniversary Collaboration With Sega Cafe; New Artwork Released

During the December 2021 issue of the Persona 25th Anniversary Times, Atlus revealed new artwork for an upcoming Sega Cafe Collaboration with the franchise. This gorgeous new artwork depicts the protagonists of the original Persona, Persona 2: Innocent Sin, Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, Persona 3, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4, and Persona 5 in waiter/waitress attire. No details on this upcoming collaboration were revealed as information is stated to be provided soon. This edition of the Persona 25th Anniversary also provided news on celebratory merchandise and soundtrack releases for Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers.
COMICS
Highsnobiety

How Highsnobiety Staffers Are Rocking AG Jeans’ Anniversary Collection

As society’s gradual return to normalcy continues, reacclimating to office life means putting a bit more effort into your fits. It’s the perfect opportunity to start fresh and break in a pair of raw denim, which is why we connected with AG Jeans to bless a few of our staffers with pairs from their latest collection.
APPAREL

