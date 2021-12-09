ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

By TV Insider Staff, TV Insider
 6 days ago

2021 is almost over, and it was filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy —...

BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

The 25 Best TV Shows & Mini-Series Of 2021

For us, TV is a blessing and a curse. For years, we were mainly a film website, having evolved beyond the original remit of just doing film-related soundtracks (too small of a thing, ultimately). And while yes, people like David Lynch did TV in the ’90s (“Twin Peaks“) and various filmmakers dabbled in the medium throughout the years, it wasn’t until the early 2010s and the advent of streaming that filmmakers started heavily working in television and really up-ended the game. David Fincher helped Netflix get off the ground, and gave them critical acclaim, buzz and awards for “House Of Cards” in 2013. HBO wasn’t far behind the curve with Cary Fukunaga‘s “True Detective” in 2014, which was impressive enough to nab Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the starring roles (a major coup for television). The Nic Pizzolatto-written series was such a phenomenon and seemingly awoke many creators to the possibilities and idea of long-form storytelling, that suddenly, every network, cable channel, and streamer wanted more. To be fair, some A-list filmmakers had already seen the tea leaves turning very early on: Jane Campion (2013’s “Top Of The Lake“) and Steven Soderbergh (2014’s “The Knick”). Suddenly, many other auteurs were diving headfirst into television and bringing along top-notch acting talent that would normally avoid television (Lynch would return in 2017 with “Twin Peaks: The Return,” aka season 3). The stigma of television (that it was beneath film, something that was felt by actors and creatives for decades), was slowly eroding.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite CBS Series Heading to Multiple Streaming Services Following Cancellation

Back in May, CBS cancelled All Rise, the Simone Missick-starring legal drama created by Greg Spottiswood that had run on the network for two seasons. The series ended up being saved by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) where it will return for a 20-episode Season 3, but while fans wait for that third season of the beloved series, they now have two options to binge the first two seasons. Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu as of December 1st.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decider

11 Best New Shows on Netflix: December 2021’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch

Netflix is going all-out to bring you its best new content before the end of 2021. Before you even have time to worry about the titles leaving in the next month, you can bask in the gifts that are coming your way all December long in the forms of your favorite Netflix Original series. You’ll see everything from premieres of brand new shows to highly-anticipated new seasons of recent hits to epic series grand finales. No matter what you’re looking for this month, the list of shows hitting Netflix this month is definitely the gift that keeps on giving.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney Channel Cancels Cult-Favorite Series Right After Season 2 Finale

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables star Nathan Lovejoy celebrated the show's second-season finale last night by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram account, but fans who flipped through them and read the caption were disappointed to learn that the Disney Channel animated series will not return for a third outing. In a heartfelt post, Lovejoy thanked his co-stars, the series' producers, and Elise Allen, whose book inspired the series. In addition to Lovejoy, the series starred Kylie Cantrall in the title role as Gabby, alongside Maxwell Acee Donovan, Callan Farris, Coco Christo, and Valery Ortiz.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety Trending TV Charts of Most-Tweeted About Shows Debut

Variety Trending TV Charts from Twitter debuted on Wednesday, with “Cowboy Bebop” (Netflix), “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS) and “Miss Universe” (Fox) topping this week’s list of the most-tweeted about shows across network TV and streaming. Variety and Twitter announced the charts earlier this year at Advertising Week New York. The Variety Trending TV Charts, powered by Twitter, detail the top 10 programs that are organically bubbling up on the social platform, analyze the day-to-day movement of the top three shows and provide a heat map of what shows are resonating across the country. The charts also allow fans...
TV SHOWS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.
TV SHOWS
TV Series
Entertainment
TV Shows
TV & Videos
Real Simple

Where to Stream Your Favorite Holiday Shows and Movies

The holiday movie and special TV schedulers always seem to mess with me—putting my favorites on busy nights or so early in the holiday season that we hadn't even started reviewing the holiday TV schedules. Fortunately, this year, it seems like even more of the classic holiday movies and specials...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Which is your favorite Pixar SparkShorts animated short film?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by MishMish who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
MOVIES
enplugged.com

Relish Your Favorite Cartoon Shows Online

If you ask someone the best way to deal with a non-acquiescent toddler, the reply will be to get the kid busy with cartoons. Reason being cartoons match up their vivid and extraordinary imagination. They are bright, colorful and appealing. Confined to nourish in a limited area (home to school and vice versa), kids unfold a new terrain with each particular show they watch. While Tom and Jerry confer them with insurmountable joy and fun, Mowgli bestows the knowledge that life is way bigger and beyond than they discern. Considering these shows are very conversational, they get under their skin effortlessly and effectively contemplate the proceedings. Not only they entertain but also tender ethics and moral values in the most effortless manner.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled Need for Speed: Underground TV Show Revealed

Over the years, a lot of video game franchises have seen television adaptations, and there are some significant ones in production at the moment. Interestingly enough, it has now been revealed that a series based on EA's Need for Speed: Underground was in the works in the early 2000s! The concept for the series was pitched to EA by Craig Lieberman, a technical advisor on the first two Fast and the Furious movies. In a new YouTube video, Lieberman reveals how he was a consultant on the first Need for Speed: Underground game, and how the show would have been produced by Lionsgate.
VIDEO GAMES
jsfashionista.com

The Best Netflix Original Shows For Your TV Binge

If you’re like me and love discovering new shows to watch, this blog post is meant for you. I love falling in love with new characters with laughter, tears, and cheers, from the comfort of my own home. Streaming has taken over as a leading entertainment platform, making Netflix my go-to when watching TV shows. They not only have your favorite TV shows and Movies on Netflix, but they also have amazing Original shows that have been nominated for both Emmy’s and Golden Globes!
TV SERIES
CNET

The year Marvel shows took over your TV

After an intergalactic, time-traveling war and a silly trip to Europe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a quiet 2020, prompted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. This year, the MCU had a mountain of content at the ready, leaning hard into TV via Disney Plus. New episodes of its five shows will have come out in 34 of the 52 weeks of the year.
TV SHOWS
inputmag.com

This is why your favorite comedians’ shows disappeared from Spotify

The age of streaming has flatlined musical consumption and communities. Underground musicians are able to leverage the same tools as say, Ariana Grande or Bruno Mars, making discovery and access to any kind of artist or genre easier than it has ever been. So, with an unprecedented amount of music at our fingertips, spanning every possible taste, is this increased visibility in line with compensation? The short answer would be no, and it isn’t limited to music — comedy is undergoing a similar crisis.
MUSIC

