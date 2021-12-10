ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Announces 1,581 New COVID-19 Cases, 425 Under Age 18

By NH DHHS
 6 days ago
On Thursday, December 9, 2021, DHHS announced 1,408 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 8. Today’s results include 905 people who tested positive by PCR test and 503 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 166 new cases from Friday, December 3 (90 by...

NHPR

"A constant tsunami": N.H.'s health care workers at the epicenter of COVID surge

During the afternoon shift change inside Catholic Medical Center’s medical-surgical unit, nurses in a kaleidoscope of colored scrubs gather to complete charts. Nearby, screens flicker with patient heartbeats and oxygen levels. A nurse, hearing a steady, high-pitched alarm, swiftly puts on a gown, gloves, mask and goggles, before entering a patient room.
MANCHESTER, NH
State
New Hampshire State
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. DHHS Identifies Omicron Variant in Cheshire County

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has identified the first detection of the COVID-19 virus Omicron variant in a New Hampshire resident. This person is an adult from Cheshire County who traveled out-of-state and was exposed to another person who subsequently was identified with the Omicron variant infection.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Vermont With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VERMONT STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 815 New Kane Cases, 19,110 State Cases Over Weekend; Hospitalizations Rising Fast; Omicron in at Least 17 States

OVERVIEW: Omicron in 17 States; International Travel Tightens; New NYC Mandates. The United States began requiring international travelers on Monday to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken no more than a day before their flights. The move, intended to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, is causing headaches for many passengers, the New York Times reports.
KANE COUNTY, IL
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 1,405 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths, 397 Hospitalizations Thursday

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, DHHS announced 1,134 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 1. Today’s results include 803 people who tested positive by PCR test and 331 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 15 new cases from Saturday, November 27 (1 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 639; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, November 28 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 695; an additional 243 new cases from Monday, November 29 (153 by PCR and 90 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,190; and an additional 12 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (4 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,239. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,251 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

COVID-19 Hospitalizations on the Rise Wednesday

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, DHHS announced 928 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, November 16. Today’s results include 641 people who tested positive by PCR test and 287 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 151 new cases from Friday, November 12 (95 by PCR and 56 by antigen test) for a new total of 852; an additional 13 new cases from Saturday, November 13 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 929; and an additional 6 new cases from Monday, November 15 (0 by PCR and 6 by antigen test) for a new total of 780. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,910 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Concern Raised About Rapidly Increasing COVID-19 Cases in N.H. Schools

CONCORD – There are currently 110 active clusters of COVID-19 in K-12 schools and state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan told school and child-care professionals Wednesday he is concerned. It is possible schools are now contributing to community transmission, Chan said. “The trajectory is increasing,” Chan stressed, “And it is a...
EDUCATION
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

