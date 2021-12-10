State Announces 1,581 New COVID-19 Cases, 425 Under Age 18

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, DHHS announced 1,134 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, December 1. Today’s results include 803 people who tested positive by PCR test and 331 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 15 new cases from Saturday, November 27 (1 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 639; an additional 1 new case from Sunday, November 28 (0 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 695; an additional 243 new cases from Monday, November 29 (153 by PCR and 90 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,190; and an additional 12 new cases from Tuesday, November 30 (4 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,239. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,251 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO