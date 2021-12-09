WEST LAFAYETTE — A Newcomerstown man is in critical condition after reportedly being ejected from his vehicle following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lafayette Township.

The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at 1:49 p.m. on County Road 16, near Lyons Curve.

Deputies said Hunter J. Bliss, 18, of Newcomerstown was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle, went left of center and was struck by a truck being driven by Jerold D. Lucas, 63, of New Concord. Bliss' car went off the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in a ditch.

Lucas was not injured. Bliss was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and later flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

Assisting on scene were the West Lafayette Police Department, West Lafayette Fire Department, Coshocton Fire Department, Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, REACT and Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Newcomerstown man ejected from vehicle, in critical condition