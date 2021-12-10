ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Homeworld 3' continues the classic sci-fi RTS series in 2022

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after its initial announcement, Homeworld 3 has a release date. Gearbox and developer Blackbird Interactive announced on Thursday during The Game Awards the next entry in the classic real-time strategy series will debut before the end of 2022. They also...

www.engadget.com

BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Wheel of Time: Season Two? Has the Amazon Sci-Fi Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, The Wheel of Time TV show is based on a series of novels by Robert Jordan. It stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The tale is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai. Starting in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being who will either save or destroy humanity.
TV SERIES
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Gaming Controllers

The PS5 DualSense Spider-Man Miles Morales controller is a customized version of the namesake controller that has been designed and created by Enrico Bertagnoli and Giuseppe Spinelli (AKA Snoreyn and Berta, respectively). The controller has been entirely hand-painted to ensure it maintains an enhanced sense of detail and features a Spider-Man-inspired design that boasts webbing across either side. The touchpad on the top section of the controller is finished with the phrase 'Be Yourself' in a graffiti text style.
VIDEO GAMES
UTD Mercury

Zita provides light-hearted sci-fi fun

Through a whimsical and eye-catching art style, Ben Hatke puts his own twist on the classic hero’s journey in his three-part comic book series “Zita the Spacegirl.” Against an apocalyptic sci-fi backdrop, Hatke keeps things interesting by making the hero’s journey one of redemption instead of self-discovery or lost innocence.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeworld#Epic Games#Rts#Sci Fi#Deserts#Homeworld 3#Gearbox#Blackbird Interactive#Relic Entertainment#Steam
c21media.net

Cyber Group Studios to adapt Phobos as YA sci-fi series

NEWS BRIEF: French producer/distributor Cyber Group Studios, best known for its preschool show Gigantosaurus, has acquired the rights to fantasy adventure book Phobos. The Paris- and LA- based firm will adapted the book written by author and screenwriter Victor Dixen into a live-action and animated sci-fi series targeted at young adults.
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

Icarus: Fatal Sky Showcases New Sci-Fi Survival Game

Icarus: Fatal Sky Reveals More About the Universe Behind the Upcoming Sci-Fi Survival Game. Two days before its long-awaited release, we are getting more information on Icarus. RocketWerkz has released a 20-minute long documentary to preview their upcoming PC survival game. The documentary called “Icarus: Fatal Sky” uses a mix of game and live-action footage to give prospective players insight into the new game’s universe.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Film Gaming Promotions

Just weeks away from its theatrical release, 'The Matrix Resurrections' has launched a unique, interactive tie-in powered by Unreal Engine 5. The announcement of the new promotional experience came in the form of a teaser ad featuring a highly-realistic CGI version of Keanu Reeves. Following a display of the classic...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
totalgamingaddicts.com

Chorus Review: A Sublime Sci-Fi Space Shooter

Chorus is an innovative new IP that breathes life into the space-combat shooter genre. Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Epic), Stadia, Luna. Chorus drew heads and garnered much praise when it was showcased last year, but since then there hasn’t been much fanfare surrounding its launch. There really should have been – We here at Total Gaming Addicts are big fans of Deep Silver’s games, and Chorus, developed by Fishlabs, has impressed us all with its wonderfully unique and original game design alongside a gripping space redemption adventure story.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Lord of the Rings: Gollum' reveals new gameplay footage

Gollum promises to be a journey through Middle Earth through the eyes of one of its least heroic inhabitants. Now we're getting to lay eyes on how it'll look in action, thanks to a new trailer released during the Game Awards. We've been teased with some idea of its locales...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Watch the 2021 Game Awards here at 8PM ET

The Game Awards are in-person once again, but you'll still have an opportunity to tune in online. The games industry ceremony is streaming live at 8PM Eastern, and you can watch it here through YouTube as well as through multiple other services that include Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook Live, Steam and even in VR (albeit 2D) through Oculus Venues.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The 'Cuphead' DLC will finally arrive on June 30th

Studio MDHR has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited Cuphead expansion. After a string of delays, The Delicious Last Course will arrive on June 30th, nearly five years after the run-and-gun platformer debuted. A trailer that emerged at The Game Awards shows more of that gorgeous 1930s-style art...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Dune: Spice Wars' is a strategy game set in Frank Herbert's sci-fi universe

On the heels of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, a new 4X strategy game set in Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi universe is coming to Steam Early Access next year. Shiro Games, the studio behind real-time strategy game Northgard, is on development duties. Like Civilization or almost any other 4X game, you'll choose one faction to lead. Naturally, you can pick House Atreides or House Harkonnen, though there will be other two factions to choose from as well. It's then up to you to lead them to victory on Arrakis.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'The Expanse' is getting the Telltale Games treatment

Telltale Games is best known for its narrative-driven spins on existing franchises, and next up for the revived studio is an adaptation of Amazon Prime sci-fi series The Expanse. Telltale says the game, which it's working on with Deck Nine Games, will delve into the story of Camina Drummer. In...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Among Us' is heading to VR with help from the 'I Expect You To Die' team

It may not be suspicious, but it certainly is a surprise. Among Us is getting the first-person, VR treatment, and the experience is heading to PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam. There's no release date, but this is seriously happening, people. Among Us VR was revealed during Thursday night's...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Square Enix action-RPG 'Forspoken' hits PS5 and PC on May 24th, 2022

Forspoken, the action role-playing game from Final Fantasy XV studio Luminous Productions, will hit PlayStation 5 and PC on May 24th, 2022. Publisher Square Enix revealed the release date in a new trailer during The Game Awards, showing off fresh gameplay and world-building elements. In Forspoken, protagonist Frey Holland is...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Annapurna's latest RPG is about disappointing your family

Annapurna Interactive—now practically a byword for beautiful, experimental games—have struck oil publishing some unlikely titles, like 2019's Groundhog Day-meets-flight sim Outer Wilds, or the splattery meditations of The Unfinished Swan. Announced today, the studio's newest gambit will be a turn-based RPG based around small town drama and the tension between immigrants and their second-generation kids.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

‘Star Trek: Resurgence’ is an adventure game from former Telltale developers

After a dearth of games, Star Trek fans have something to look forward to in 2022. Sometime in the spring, ViacomCBS will release Star Trek: Resurgence, a new third-person adventure game from Dramatic Labs, a studio made up of former Telltale Games developers, including individuals who worked on The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead.
VIDEO GAMES

