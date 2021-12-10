'Homeworld 3' continues the classic sci-fi RTS series in 2022

Streaming on the Amazon Prime Video subscription service, The Wheel of Time TV show is based on a series of novels by Robert Jordan. It stars Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The tale is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine (Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai. Starting in the small town of Two Rivers, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful being who will either save or destroy humanity.
