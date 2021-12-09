ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Wilde feels 'happier than ever'

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Wilde feels "happier than [she's] ever been"....

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Olivia Wilde

In our world of 24-hour entertainment news, it’s difficult to remember that there are many things that we don’t know about even our most beloved celebrities. Olivia Wilde, Booksmart director and star of films including Tron: Legacy, Richard Jewell, and Life Itself, is no exception. Below, find five things you didn’t know about Vogue’s January cover star.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Olivia Wilde gets tattoos of her children’s names, Otis and Daisy

Olivia Wilde’s showing her love for her little ones. The “Booksmart” director, 37, recently had the names of her two children inked on her forearms by Dr. Woo. “Mommas love,” the celebrity tattoo artist captioned a photo of Wilde’s new “Otis” and “Daisy” tats on Wednesday, which the actress then shared on her Stories.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Olivia Wilde
HOLAUSA

Olivia Wilde reveals the meaning behind her new tattoos

Olivia Wilde has unveiled two meaningful tattoos in honor of her two children! The actress and director revealed the beautiful new ink on her forearms, with the name of her 5-year-old daughter Daisy and her 7-year-old son Otis. The minimalist design was made by none other than celebrity...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Olivia Wilde Calls Out The ‘False Narrative’ That’s Been Front And Center In Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has seen some key moments of professional and personal growth in 2021. Earlier this year, she wrapped work on her second feature-length film, Don’t Worry Darling. And while shooting that movie, she began a relationship with one of its stars – Harry Styles. Shortly after reports of their romance first emerged, many fans across the Internet were quick to share their approval. Wilde has, however, received backlash from some, specifically due to the age difference between her and Styles. She’s now called out what she believes to be the “false narrative” surrounding their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

Billie Eilish is 'Happier Than Ever' During Busy 'SNL' Performance

Billie Eilish pulled double duty in the Dec. 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, serving as both the host and musical guest. While Eilish held her own in the comedic moments, the Grammy winner shone when she took the stage to sing. For Eilish's first performance, the singer sang her...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Gucci For Limited-Edition ‘Happier Than Ever’ Recycled Vinyl

Billie Eilish has teamed with fashion house Gucci for a limited-edition vinyl version of her Happier Than Ever album. The singer announced the project on Thursday (Dec. 2), revealing that the eco-friendly set will come with Gucci-branded nail stickers designed by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, with vinyl created from recycled vinyl scraps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde Hosts Intimate Dinner Focused on Sustainability

On the eve before her Vogue cover dropped, actor turned director Olivia Wilde was hard at work. In partnership with Audi, Wilde gathered friends and thought leaders for an intimate dinner at Venice Beach’s Plant Food + Wine to drive the conversation forward around sustainability. Urging guests to discuss their work and efforts toward a more sustainable future, attendees heard from Matt Petersen, Executive Director of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Brother Vellies designer Aurora James and Algae Systems’ Ben Bronfman, Osea founder Melissa Palmer, Audi’s Government Affairs & Sustainability lead Spencer Reeder, and more.
ENVIRONMENT
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy