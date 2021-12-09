Olivia Wilde feels 'happier than ever'

Olivia Wilde has seen some key moments of professional and personal growth in 2021. Earlier this year, she wrapped work on her second feature-length film, Don’t Worry Darling. And while shooting that movie, she began a relationship with one of its stars – Harry Styles. Shortly after reports of their romance first emerged, many fans across the Internet were quick to share their approval. Wilde has, however, received backlash from some, specifically due to the age difference between her and Styles. She’s now called out what she believes to be the “false narrative” surrounding their relationship.

