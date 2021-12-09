Olivia Wilde feels 'happier than ever'

On the eve before her Vogue cover dropped, actor turned director Olivia Wilde was hard at work. In partnership with Audi, Wilde gathered friends and thought leaders for an intimate dinner at Venice Beach’s Plant Food + Wine to drive the conversation forward around sustainability. Urging guests to discuss their work and efforts toward a more sustainable future, attendees heard from Matt Petersen, Executive Director of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Brother Vellies designer Aurora James and Algae Systems’ Ben Bronfman, Osea founder Melissa Palmer, Audi’s Government Affairs & Sustainability lead Spencer Reeder, and more.
