Cyberpunk action adventure Ghostrunner is to get a new Project_Hel DLC, publisher 505 Games has announced. The expansion will see you taking control of Hel, who was one of the bosses in the original game. Rather than ascending, you’ll now be descending Dharma Tower with your own set of abilities and powers as you head out on a ‘bloody’ quest. Hel’s major difference is that she’s more combat orientated, so expect this expansion to lean more heavily on fighting. She can also take one more hit than the original Ghostrunner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO