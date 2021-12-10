Boston looking to boost its booster rate

BOSTON — Boston is trying to boost its COVID booster rate. The mayor sat down and got hers as the city opens high-capacity vaccination sites.

The city administered about 500 COVID boosters in the City Hall lobby. Jessica Savino got in line to get her booster.

“I’m glad the city was able to do this. I was trying to get a booster for a while at CVS/Walgreens, that sort of thing, but there haven’t been appointments available,” Savino said.

Boston’s COVID vaccine rate may be impressive but the booster rate needs a boost of its own. Right now, about 20% of the city’s residents have the extra shot. Mayor Michelle Wu, who got her COVID booster alongside residents, is increasing outreach.

“We are working against the clock right now as we see more variants coming, as we see a surge heading into the winter,” Wu said.

The city’s COVID-19 Task Force held its first meeting on Thursday. The city’s top health officials are concerned about the city’s 20% booster rate. Dr Bisola Okikutu said they are watching the city’s booster rate closely.

“Yes, we are all very concerned. That is why we are having these clinics. High-capacity clinics that we are opening on Saturdays,” Dr. Okikutu said.

“Everything is on the table as we go through how Boston can handle this surge we are in. And making sure we are taking steps to keep everyone safe,” Wu said.

People getting their booster are hoping the COVID numbers improve, but they are also questioning if it will completely turn around. Eric Williams is relieved to get his booster before visiting family out of state.

“It seems like there may always be a variant, it may be the new norm that we are living with now,” Williams said.

The city is going to be doing these high-capacity vaccine clinics in the coming weeks. They are also working with the schools to engage more families there.

Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

- Follow us on Facebook and Twitter | Watch Boston 25 NOW

- Download our free apps for your phone and smart TV

©2021 Cox Media Group