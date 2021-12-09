ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Legends: Arceus reveals Hisuian Voltorb

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHisuian Voltorb is joining Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it’s just been revealed. It’s a Sphere Pokemon with Electric/Grass Type, coming in at 1’8″ and weighing 28.7 pounds. This creature has a glossy, spherical body and has an appearance reminiscent of Poke Balls of the Hisui region...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

