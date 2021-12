The start of the 21-22 soccer season has officially started. The JVB team headed to Midway for an exhibition. The game was back and forth and great play was had by all who participated. It is a great eye opener to see what we have done well and what we need to correct as the season inches closer to district. I am very proud of everyone. Next game is an exhibition against Georgetown at Belton HS Tiger Field. Go Tigers!!!

