Minnewaska Area Schools have added seven positions this year using COVID relief funds. At Wednesday’s School Board work session, Superintendent Chip Rankin asked board members to brainstorm and ask others for ideas on how to use remaining COVID funds in a way to have a lasting effect on the district. “Those funds will not be something that we should expect to receive every year, so how can we spend them smart so that they have a lasting effect?” Rankin asked.

1 DAY AGO