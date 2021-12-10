ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

NJ woman searches for good Samaritan that helped her after crosswalk concussion

By Andrew Ramos
 6 days ago

HOBOKEN, N.J. — A New Jersey woman is on a mission to find the good Samaritan who helped her after she suffered a concussion and memory loss on a street in Hoboken.

It happened after a nasty fall on Hudson and Newark streets Monday. Elyce Rivera said she takes that route almost every day, but this time, she slipped and blacked out.

The hero that came to her aid is being credited with contacting her family and getting her the help she needed. Now, Rivera wants to find them to show her gratitude.

PIX11

