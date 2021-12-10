ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
911 service faltered in several Washington counties. Here is the latest on what happened

By Denver Pratt and
Tri-City Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple counties across Washington state experienced a disruption in calling 911 on Thursday afternoon, according to state emergency officials. The Washington State Department of Emergency Management posted on Twitter shortly before 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 that Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Thurston and Pierce counties were all experiencing outages...

