Oregon reportedly considering Chip Kelly reunion to fill coaching vacancy

By Adam Stites
 6 days ago
UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chip Kelly spent only four seasons as the head coach of the Oregon Ducks, but the team's incredible success during his tenure turned him into a coaching star and forever changed much of the way college football offenses operate.

Kelly's star has diminished significantly since then, but Oregon is still interested in the possibility of a reunion. According to John Canzano of The Oregonian, the university requested an interview with Kelly, who has been the UCLA head coach since November 2017.

In four seasons at Oregon, Kelly led the team to a 46-7 record with a trip to the BCS National Championship in 2011, as well as two Rose Bowls and one Fiesta Bowl.

Kelly then took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and led the team to back-to-back 10-6 seasons. However, when he was given full control of the team's roster in 2015, Kelly decided to trade quarterback Nick Foles and running back LeSean McCoy. The result was an Eagles team that was 6-9 when Kelly was fired before the last game of the season.

He then spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers, who finished 2-14 in his only season, before he became UCLA's coach. In four seasons with the Bruins, the team has an 18-25 record, although its 8-4 record in 2021 marked UCLA's first winning season since 2015.

Oregon State
