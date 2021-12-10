ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Proposed congressional maps could give Dems an edge in Virginia, but shift Luria’s seat to the right

By MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win a majority of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

The maps released Wednesday were prepared by two special masters — one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans — in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The court has stepped in to draw the maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.

Spanberger represents a swing district in central Virginia.

That district would be re-centered in heavily Democratic Prince William county under the new proposal.

However, The Hill also reports the maps would dramatically redraw the district in and around the Virginia Beach area, possibly putting the district currently held by Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) more at play for Republicans.

Negotiations break down at Virginia Redistricting Commission

