This is why head coach Zac Taylor likes his Bengals team as it begins its can't-lose-anymore Final Four of games beginning Sunday in Denver. And maybe he didn't even know it. But after he met with his captains Monday, the defensive backs met with themselves. Which is not unusual for that group, but it tells you something about these guys because of Pro Football Focus' top 10 Bengals defensive players in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium, six are defensive backs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO