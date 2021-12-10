Lakers: Rajon Rondo Listed As Out Tonight in Memphis

The Lakers head out to Memphis tonight to take on the Grizzlies. Coming off of a win over the Celtics, Los Angeles will look to keep it going against a decent team that will be without star player Ja Morant. Morant entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier this week and will be out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will once again be without Rajon Rondo. He has been out of the rotation for Frank Vogel and the team for the last couple of weeks. An injury to his hamstring kept him out of games initially, but gastroenteritis is holding him out tonight.

Rondo last played 9 minutes in Sacramento back on November 30th.

For the non-medical experts reading at home, Rondo basically has the stomach flu. That means that the Lakers will continue to be without a guy that they were depending on to be a playmaker off of the bench.

The Lakers brought Rondo back on board as part of their roster overhaul this offseason. He has provided them with just 3.4 points per game and 3.6 assists. At less than 15 minutes per game, Rondo is playing at a career-low in almost every metric.

But when he is healthy, Rondo is best when directing traffic on offense for the Lakers. He can help to create space and set up plays when they need it the most. They just need to get him healthy first.