Lakers: Rajon Rondo Listed As Out Tonight in Memphis

By Brook Smith
 6 days ago
The Lakers head out to Memphis tonight to take on the Grizzlies. Coming off of a win over the Celtics, Los Angeles will look to keep it going against a decent team that will be without star player Ja Morant. Morant entered the league's health and safety protocols earlier this week and will be out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will once again be without Rajon Rondo. He has been out of the rotation for Frank Vogel and the team for the last couple of weeks. An injury to his hamstring kept him out of games initially, but gastroenteritis is holding him out tonight.

Rondo last played 9 minutes in Sacramento back on November 30th.

For the non-medical experts reading at home, Rondo basically has the stomach flu. That means that the Lakers will continue to be without a guy that they were depending on to be a playmaker off of the bench.

The Lakers brought Rondo back on board as part of their roster overhaul this offseason. He has provided them with just 3.4 points per game and 3.6 assists. At less than 15 minutes per game, Rondo is playing at a career-low in almost every metric.

But when he is healthy, Rondo is best when directing traffic on offense for the Lakers. He can help to create space and set up plays when they need it the most. They just need to get him healthy first.

firstsportz.com

“I don’t like you” Kevin Durant brutally roasts Skip Bayless after unnecessary LeBron James rant

To follow up on his monster 51-points performance against the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant added to his MVP claim by leading the short-handed Brooklyn Nets side past the Toronto Raptors with an emphatic triple-double – 34 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Moreover, with Skip Bayless only acknowledging him as the clear-cut MVP favorite, KD came up with the most brutal of roasts for the experienced analyst amid LeBron James rant game after game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Ja Morant
Lakers Apparently Considering Ben Simmons Deal

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, the Philadelphia 76ers are exploring options for possible deals with multiple teams to get off the contract of embattled All-Defensive Team point guard Ben Simmons. Charania mentions two new big market names, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, as being among the clubs intrigued by the concept of adding Simmons.
NBA
#Celtics
firstsportz.com

Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma gets agitated after rumors of Talen Horton Tucker trade are stirred

Kyle Kuzma has been one player, who has always spoken his heart out on all the latest news and has taken a firm stance defending his former and current teammates time and again. This time the Washington Wizards marquee has spoken about trade rumors of Talen Horton Tucker. The latter was finally able to break a series of bad games and was able to delivers an impactful performance to help the purple and gold army against the Orlando Magic.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Talen Horton-Tucker from Lakers

General manager Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder could be ready to insert themselves into trade talks once again. According to Insider Jordan Schultz, “as many as seven teams” have eyed Talen Horton-Tucker as a possible trade target. Los Angeles, however, is reportedly wary to trade the young guard.
NBA
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
Lakers: LeBron James Is Losing Ground to Father Time Says Scout

With the Lakers subpar play through the first quarter of the season, many critics and pundits are starting to list reasons as to why the team is a failure. The team has shown flashes of dominance especially the defensive end, but they still would go through long stretches of scoring droughts or rack up preventable turnovers.
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Rumor of the Day: Reported Knicks and Lakers Interest

With each passing day, we get closer to a Ben Simmons trade, God willing. Last week, Woj reported that trade talks were “gathering momentum” because shitty teams are imploding and deciding they can’t compete this year. The Blazers fired their GM and the Pacers are apparently ready to move on from some of their stars.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Can the Lakers trade for Ben Simmons or Jerami Grant?

Trade season is heating up, which means the Los Angeles Lakers — the only franchise, maybe outside the Miami Heat, that seemingly every player in the NBA would happily play for — are starting to be name-dropped into rumors, however unfeasible. The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb....
NBA
