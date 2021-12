A school in West Sussex has apologised after images of an unappetising Christmas lunch went viral on social media.Steyning Grammar School and Sixth Form College said it would refund the cost of the meal as parents complained that the food was not worth the £ 3.50 they had been charged.The students were served a white bap topped with a slice of turkey and a single pig-in-blanket, along with a rectangle of stuffing and a shop-bought mince pie. Ciaran Walsh, whose two daughters attend the school, took to Twitter to share a photograph of the meal taken by his eldest...

EDUCATION ・ 37 MINUTES AGO