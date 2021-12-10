ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $150 Million Initial Public Offering (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "TCOA.U" beginning December 10, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole public warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and public warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TCOA" and "TCOA WS," respectively.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006141/en/

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Company is sponsored by Trajectory Alpha Sponsor LLC, and the Company's management team is led by Peter Bordes, Michael E.S. Frankel and Paul Sethi, who together bring more than 80 years of experience investing in and operating technology-enabled companies. The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with any company in any industry, Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp.'s objective is to identify and work with a disruptive, technology-driven business that leverages its unique intellectual property and proprietary data to develop a sustainable competitive advantage and, in turn, dislodge slower moving incumbents in the target's selected end markets.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as sole book-running manager for this offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from:

The registration statement relating to the securities became effective on December 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the proposed initial public offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the initial public offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006141/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Autohome Inc. Announces Results Of 2020 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been adopted as a special resolution at its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Medallion Resources Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) - "Medallion" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update on initiatives that are underway to enhance shareholder value. The accelerating shift to renewable energy generation and electrified transport and the commitment to infrastructure upgrades in the US are providing excellent opportunities for companies involved in the production and processing of relevant raw materials. Medallion seeks to be a key participant in these industries.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Sec#Company#Tcoa#Business Wire Rrb
TheStreet

Novacap Industries Completes Its First Continuation Vehicle

The new fund, a second of its kind for Novacap, will support the growth of Master Group. MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, announced today that its Industries team has completed its first private equity continuation vehicle and the second for Novacap. Novacap Industries V and the continuation vehicle acquired a majority interest in The Master Group (Master) from Novacap Industries III and other shareholders. Following this transaction, the total capital raised to support the growth of Master Group stands at CDN$1.1 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Phocas Financial Issues First Quarter Investment Outlook For REIT Market

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phocas Financial Corporation ("Phocas"), an employee-owned registered investment adviser specializing in equity REIT and small-cap value equity investing, today issued its Q1 2022 REIT investment outlook and commentary. Phocas Financial Issues First Quarter Investment Outlook for REIT Market. Phocas manages some $900 million,...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Verde Bio Holdings Broadens Investment Focus Into Alternative And Renewable Energy Sectors; Agrees To Acquire Two Biodiesel Production Facilities

FRISCO, Tex., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI) (www.verdebh.com) announced today a significant expansion of its business strategy, broadening its investments and acquisition focus across the new energy economy, including renewable energy, natural resources, and the energy infrastructure market, along with the entering into an agreement to acquire two operational biodiesel plants.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment Invests $14.6 Million In Johnson Downie, LLC

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) - Get Main Street Capital Corporation Report (" Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to provide growth capital financing and facilitate the minority recapitalization of Johnson Downie, LLC (" Johnson Downie " or the " Company"), a provider of lateral partner placements to law firms across Texas. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's existing owner and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $14.6 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct minority equity investment.
MARKETS
TheStreet

FREYR Battery Awarded 31 GWh Inaugural Offtake Agreement With Leading Global ESS Provider

FREYR Battery (FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has executed its inaugural offtake agreement for at least 31 GWh of low-carbon battery cells with an undisclosed, leading global publicly listed manufacturer and provider of energy storage systems ("ESS"). The two companies have agreed to jointly develop innovative technology solutions for the fast-growing global ESS market based on battery cells manufactured by FREYR.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investcorp Acquires RESA Power, A Leading Electrical Services Provider, From Blue Sea Capital

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced its acquisition of RESA Power ("RESA" or the "Company"), a leading provider of power services that enhances the safety, reliability, and efficiency of electric power systems, from Blue Sea Capital, a growth-oriented private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Genuine Parts Company Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Kaman Distribution Group

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - Get Genuine Parts Company Report ("GPC"), a leading distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which its wholly-owned subsidiary, Motion Industries, Inc. ("Motion") will acquire Kaman Distribution Group ("KDG") from private investment firm Littlejohn & Co., LLC. The acquisition is valued at a total purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MoneyLion To Acquire Even Financial, Expanding Distribution Network And Enhancing Consumers' Financial Access And Decision Making

MoneyLion Inc. ("MoneyLion") (ML) , the award-winning digital financial platform, announced today that it has agreed to acquire Even Financial Inc. ("Even"), the category-leading embedded finance marketplace, to accelerate its mission of providing financial access and advice to hardworking Americans. The transaction provides for total consideration to Even's equity holders...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Emerson Strengthens Presence In Renewable Energy Sector With Acquisition Of Mita-Teknik

Emerson (EMR) - Get Emerson Electric Co. Report today announced it has acquired Mita-Teknik in an all-cash transaction. Founded in 1969, Mita-Teknik is a leader in the control automation business for wind power generation, equipping wind turbines and wind farms with technologies for optimal performance and unsurpassed reliability. This acquisition is highly complementary to Emerson's existing control system portfolio and supports the company's ability to help customers in their quest to digitally transform operations and meet sustainability goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend For The Fourth Quarter Of 2021

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Report today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.84 per common share, is payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Ziff Davis To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In January

Ziff Davis, Inc. (formerly known as J2 Global, Inc.) (ZD) today announced its participation in two investor conferences in January. 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: January 12, 2022Webcast: No formal presentation. 22nd Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Virtual ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time:...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Element Nutritional Sciences Provides Review Of 2021 And Business Outlook

Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the "Company" or "Element"), is pleased to provide an update on its operational performance for 2021 and a business outlook for 2022. Management Commentary. "The team at Element made remarkable progress in 2021. Among the most notable highlights was receiving purchase orders for...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Reddit says it has filed with SEC to go public

Social media platform Reddit said Wednesday it has confidentially submitted a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public on Wall Street. Reddit Inc said in a statement that it has "confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock." The company said it had not yet determined the number of shares that will be offered nor the price range for the stock. "The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," added the company, which did not made the registration form public.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy