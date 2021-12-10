ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Coming off rare loss, Bucks must deal with streaking Rockets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gc4dJ_0dItnXAZ00

With the praise that accompanies being a two-time league MVP and NBA champion comes ample criticism, a fact Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fully understands.

When the Bucks dropped a 113-104 decision to the shorthanded Miami Heat on Wednesday, there was no passing the buck. The responsibility found Antetokounmpo first, especially following his pedestrian 15-point, six-rebound performance that included Antetokounmpo missing 9 of 13 shots while committing three fouls and three turnovers in 33 minutes.

The Bucks, who will face the host Houston Rockets Friday, had won nine consecutive games with Antetokounmpo in the lineup to climb up to third place in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo averaged 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists during that productive stretch, numbers so dazzling that they make his off nights that much more glaring.

“He’s got to trust the pass, trust his teammates,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ve got to play well around him and I think he can probably make a few more plays on things here and there. It wasn’t a great night for him.”

The challenges Antetokounmpo faces against defenses designed to slow his rampaging are wholly familiar. But on occasion, he does fall into the trap of deciphering when to pick his spots and when to defer to his capable teammates. When things aren’t ideal, the results can be unfavorable.

“When you see a lot of bodies in front of you you’ve got to move the ball, you’ve got to pass it,” Antetokounmpo said. “The only thing (I could have improved upon was) get downhill a little bit more, be more aggressive.

“I think sometimes when you try to play the right way, you pass it too much. Instead, you become a little bit passive, and you’re not as aggressive as you want, so probably just be more aggressive.”

Passivity hasn’t been an issue for the red-hot Rockets, who extended their winning streak to seven consecutive games, the longest current streak in the NBA, with a 114-104 home win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. The Nets had won six consecutive road games yet proved no match for Houston, which shot 49.4 percent from the floor and drilled 14 3-pointers in the victory.

The Rockets are shooting 48.8 percent during their streak, fourth-best in the NBA during that span, and are converting 39.9 percent of their 42.3 3-point tries per game. The Rockets’ 67.2 assists percentage is third in the league over the last seven games.

“Our shooting is definitely becoming a strength of our group,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Our spacing as a result of our shooting has become a strength of our group and we need to continue to lean into that. We’re certainly not afraid to shoot and we’re certainly not afraid of the moment at this point.

“Our shooting is really a big part of why we’re having success because it’s leading to rolls and finishes and crashes on the offensive glass but also makes. We’re scoring so much more.”

The egalitarian approach to offense isn’t lost on the Rockets, who have come to rely on a different contributor helping share the load offensively on a nightly basis.

“We’re top in the league over this stretch in assists and I think that’s a huge key to why we’re winning,” Rockets forward Garrison Mathews said. “The team ball is where it’s at for us, and that’s really been key.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nets guard James Harden COVID-19 debacle puts Christmas Day game in jeopardy

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden joined a slew of players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday. These developments placed their respective teams in an uneasy position as their laundry list of roster woes became more concerning. The Bucks, already without Brook Lopez for an undetermined amount of time, are on their toes due to Khris Middleton’s injury. Meanwhile, the Nets have almost half of their roster on the shelf due to COVID-19 concerns.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Mike Budenholzer
fadeawayworld.net

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Stephen Curry Still Ahead, Kevin Durant Is Now 4th

The season is getting to the halfway point, and we have a pretty good idea of which teams are making the playoffs. With a quarter of the season completed, the best teams have distinguished themselves from the pack and have the highest odds of winning it all. Similarly, the best players in the league have distinguished themselves from the other players in the MVP Race. At multiple points during the season, we will provide the MVP Race where the best players compete for the coveted award.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

What If Every NBA Superstar Joined The Team He Couldn't Beat: Michael Jordan Would Join Pistons, LeBron James Would Join Warriors

Superteams are becoming more of the norm in recent years, as superstar players have figured out that teaming up with each other gives them the best chance to win NBA titles. Of course, talent wins chips and there have been some all-time great teams that have dominated the league in their eras. More specifically, superstars are no longer willing to grind out an entire career with one franchise because spreading the wealth by joining other stars gives them an easier path to titles. Of course, there are exceptions including Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but the majority of stars want to team up in today’s game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Eric Gordon (groin) expected to play Thursday for Rockets

Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (groin) will likely be available on Thursday against the New York Knicks, per head coach Stephen Silas. Gordon has already been ruled out for the first leg of Houston's back-to-back. KJ Martin and D.J. Augustin should see more minutes on Wednesday while Armoni Brooks figures to take on a larger offensive role.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Returning For Celtics-Bucks On Monday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics need some kind of spark after going 1-4 on their recent road trip. Head coach Ime Udoka is hoping that the return of Jaylen Brown will provide that extra bounce to the team. Brown is set to return Monday night after missing the last five games with a hamstring strain. The injury cost him more games earlier this season, and Brown admitted that he returned too early the first time around. So this time, both sides decided to keep Brown on the sideline until he was 100 percent. All parties involved are confident that Brown is back...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
cw39.com

Rockets hoping to grow after following skid with streak

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets won seven straight games after dropping 15 in a row, the first team in NBA history to have the lengthy slide and win streak in one season. The young team, which had the league’s worst record last year, still has a way to go. But the winning streak gave them confidence that they can turn things around soon. Coach Stephen Silas is encouraged his squad is turning things around.
NBA
NBA

Cavs Demolish Depleted Rockets, Run Streak to Five

WRAP-UP Part of becoming a good team in the NBA is learning to deal with both adversity and prosperity. On Wednesday night, the young Cavs got a chance to show off their killer instinct – and they did exactly that, decimating a depleted Rockets squad, 124-89, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, wrapping up a perfect three-game homestand and running their win streak to five straight.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy