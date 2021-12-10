ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Companies planning to give big pay raises for employees in 2022

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrwhh_0dItnTdf00

Your paycheck may be a little heftier in 2022.

Americans are expected to see their biggest wage increase in more than a decade, according to a report released Wednesday by the think tank, The Conference Board.

According to the report, businesses are expected to boost employees’ paychecks by 3.9%, signaling the fastest wage growth since 2008, The Washington Post reported.

The Conference Board came to that conclusion after conducting a survey of 240 U.S. businesses in November, CNBC reported. Half of those businesses represented more than 10,000 workers, according to the website.

Employers were asked how much they projected their wage costs to increase in 2022 for their current workforce, CNN reported. The increase does not include bonuses or one-time compensation payouts.

According to the report, 46% of employers cited the need to offer higher wages to new employees, while 39% said that increased inflation figures played a factor.

“The big jump was for executives, for regular employees, and for hourly employees,” Gad Levanon, vice president for labor markets at The Conference Board, told the Post.

The growth of wages increased dramatically since the spring as the economy reopened, CNBC reported. While employers needed to get up to speed with their workforce, workers in the lower wage sectors had more opportunities to quit for higher-paying jobs, according to the network.

According to ADP, a payroll company, people who changed jobs saw average wage growth of 6.6% in September, a boost from 5.1% in the first half of the year.

Approximately 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October, the Post reported, citing statistics released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“When more experienced workers feel that their pay advantage is no longer significant, they may seek new jobs in the tight labor market, which leads to high labor turnover of more experienced workers,” The Conference Board stated in its report.

“People switching jobs are getting much higher wage growth than people staying in the same jobs,” Levanon said.

While the wage increase is positive news, it may be tempered by rising inflation. The consumer price index jumped 7.8% from February to October, the Conference Board stated in its report.

“What would normally be really good news, I think is pretty substantially tempered by the context of consumer price increases,” Michael Strain, an economist at the American Enterprise Institute, told the Post. “Some groups of workers, relative to a year ago, have lower inflation-adjusted wages. And for all workers it’s a lot less of an increase in purchasing power than it otherwise would.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Adp#Americans#The Conference Board#The Washington Post#Cnbc#Cnn
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

T-Mobile raises minimum hourly wage to $20 nationwide

Officials with telecommunications company T-Mobile on Friday announced it bumped its hourly pay for employees to $20 nationwide. The change took effect at the start of December, company officials told CBS MoneyWatch. A spokesperson told the news network that T-Mobile had no previous companywide minimum wage. In a statement released...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
CNN

How millions of jobless Americans can afford to ditch work

New York (CNN Business) — One of the more insidious myths this year was that young people didn't want to work because they were getting by just fine on government aid. People had too much money, went the narrative. Only trouble is, the numbers don't back it up. Instead,...
ECONOMY
foxla.com

T-Mobile to pay hourly employees minimum of $20 an hour

T-Mobile employees are getting a major pay raise. The company announced that it will pay all 75,000 of its hourly workers a minimum wage of $20 per hour. The move comes as a steady rise in inflation is poised to hurt middle-class workers, who often rely on hourly wages. T-Mobile,...
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Google Has No Plans to Adjust Employee Pay for Inflation

Despite the highest inflation rate increase since 1982, Google has said it has no plans to adjust employee pay to compensate. US inflation is at near-record levels, hitting 6.8% in November, the highest jump since 1982. Some companies are responding accordingly, paying employees more to help them make ends meet.
BUSINESS
ktoe.com

Minnesota Employees Likely To See More Pay Raises In Next Years

Employees in Minnesota are in a position to receive pay raises. A survey conducted by employment benefits firm Mercer and the Conference Board predicts higher worker turnover if employers do not address pay issues. The job market already has led employers to raise the minimum wage or renegotiate the hourly pay of contract terms. Thirty-seven percent of the employers Mercer surveyed said they beefed up starting wages since March.
MINNESOTA STATE
smallbiztrends.com

Employees Still Quitting Jobs at High Rate

The number of employees still quitting their job remains at high. According to recent date from Gusto, providers of a cloud-based payroll, benefits and HR management software, quit rates in November this year stood at 3.4%, well above the 2.7% in November 2020. The figures are based on the US...
SOFTWARE
Time

The Year of the Raise Is Coming

The latest virus forecast: The US had a 38% increase from two weeks earlier largely due to a Delta variant surge, with about 121,000 new cases on Friday and New Hampshire having the highest rate of recent cases per capita. About 61% of the US population is fully vaccinated, with 16% also having received a booster dose. Early—though not definitive—research suggests that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than earlier variants, including among vaccinated people, but is causing less severe illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Jobs have never been so secure. Bosses have stopped firing people

New York (CNN Business) — If you have a job today, chances have never been better that you can keep it as long as you want. There's been a lot of attention to the "Great Resignation," the record number of people quitting their jobs amid the pandemic's upheavals. More than four million workers quit their jobs every month from July through October, according to the latest available data from the US Labor Department. The number of employees voluntarily walking out the door has never topped that mark before.
ECONOMY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
103K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy