SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While you’re digging out from the winter storm this afternoon, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks that you don’t forget about the fire hydrants. They recommend shoveling three feet on each side of the hydrant so it’s easy to see and access. Hydrant markers sometimes break off making it difficult for firefighters to find the hydrant quickly. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says the few minutes it takes to clear the area around fire hydrants gives them the ability to get water on a fire that much faster.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO