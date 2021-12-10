Police asking for public’s help after UTV stolen out of Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Polaris UTV in Blair County was stolen earlier this week.
According to a Facebook post from Southern Blair County Law Enforcement , sometime during the night of Tuesday Dec. 7 and the morning of Wednesday Dec. 8 someone stole the UTV from the Puzzletown area in Freedom Township.Troopers: Spike strips used in I-80 high-speed chase, two face charges
The UTV is described as a red Polaris UTV with a black plow and salt spreader on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to make a call to Freedom Township police at (814)-695-8545.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0