ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dis-'Comfort' rends a Labute premier at the Gaslight

By Steve Callahan
kdhx.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA world premiere by a very hot American playwright is quite a coup for a very small St. Louis theater. But William Roth and his Saint Louis Actors’ Studio at the Gaslight Theater have a special relationship with Neil Labute. They have produced several of his plays and they sponsor a...

kdhx.org

Comments / 0

Related
laduenews.com

Review: ‘Comfort’ Is Deceptive Word in St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Arresting Neil LaBute Premiere

Venue: The Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Highlights: Kari Ely and Spencer Sickmann are formidable powers on the stage in this sizzling, provocative world premiere drama by established playwright Neil LaBute, with performances expertly crafted under the precise guidance of director Annamaria Pileggi. Story: Iris Banks is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tucson Weekly

Elf on a Stage: Gaslight Theatre serves up holiday magic with Elf’d

Wearing a Santa Claus outfit and a smile so big and sincere that we could see it through her mask, our waitress at the Gaslight Theatre asked us if we were celebrating anything special this evening. “Just Christmas!” I exclaimed, probably obnoxiously but definitely in the spirit of the Gaslight...
PERFORMING ARTS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Labute
Person
William Roth
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jurnee Smollett Gets Risqué in Sheer Geometric Dress and Sharp Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Jurnee Smollett took a sheer red carpet risk—literally—at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala last night in NY. The “Birds of Prey” actress arrived in a black sheer dress. The sleeveless number featured a turtleneck silhouette, as well as a flared midi skirt with white tulle beneath it. Smollett’s dress also included a fully sheer bodice and was covered in geometric panels and embroidery, adding to its daring nature. Her look was complete with a sparkly bracelet, ring and earrings. Smollett grounded her look with a pair of black pumps. The classic style featured pointed toes, as well as shiny uppers, that sharply...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaslight#Dis#World Premiere#American#The Gaslight Theater#French#Nobelist
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Releases First Official Trailer: WATCH

Paramount just shock-dropped the full trailer for Yellowstone prequel 1883, and it is everything we wanted and more. “I admire your courage. But you’re gonna pick a fight you can’t win before long.”. So says Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan, 1883’s hard-nosed Pinkerton agent. If you’ve been chomping at the bit...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
blavity.com

'The Budgetnista' Tiffany Aliche Reveals Her Husband Passed Away

New York bestselling author and budget guru Tiffany Aliche revealed on Instagram that her husband passed away. Coined “The Budgetnista,” Aliche revealed that her husband, Jerrell Smith, died from an aneurysm. In a video shared to her Instagram, Aliche shared clips of her late husband that showcased his time spent with family and friends, his experiences on vacation and more.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Reveals Where She Is Currently Living

Fans learned earlier this year that Sister Wives star Janelle Brown decided to pack up and live in an RV. The decision came after the rental home she was living in was put up for sale. This forced her to make a big decision about whether or not to look for another rental or move into an RV. Her ultimate decision was to just live in an RV on the family property. She and her daughter Savannah were living in the RV on the Flagstaff property. Now, it seems she’s moved again. Where did she opt to go this time?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy